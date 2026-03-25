Planta Launches Unparalleled Quick Add Tool That Identifies Complete Growing Environment

Planta Summary Screen Plant Analysis

The goal is to make smart plant care more intuitive” — Jesper Svenson, CEO of Planta

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planta , the world’s number one plant and garden care app, announces the release of an upgraded plant ID tool, Quick Add, designed to help users effortlessly identify and add plants to the app and receive smart care schedules. This new feature goes beyond basic identification to analyze a plant’s environment and generate customized care recommendations.With a single scan, users can capture their home or garden setup. The all-new Quick Add tool automatically detects plant species, light conditions, pot type, drainage, soil, and overall plant health, then adds each plant to a personalized collection with tailored care settings.The updated tool builds on seven years of user data, including millions of plant setups and care outcomes, and combines it with new AI vision technology. This allows Planta to deliver more precise care schedules based on each plant’s unique environment, rather than relying on generalized guidance.“The goal is to make smart plant care more intuitive,” said Jesper Svenson, CEO of Planta. “By combining plant identification with environmental analysis, we’re helping users better understand the parameters contributing to how their plants are growing and precisely what they need to stay healthy.”Once added to the app, users receive ongoing reminders to water, fertilize, mist, repot, and perform other care tasks. By accounting for more than 100 variables, the system adapts care recommendations over time to support long-term plant health.The release reflects growing demand for smart tools that not only identify plants but also interpret their needs in real-world conditions. By integrating environmental parameters with identification, Planta aims to streamline plant care, helping users reduce plant loss and improve outcomes across indoor and outdoor environments.Key highlights of Planta’s new Quick Add tool include:AI-powered, full-setup detection: A single scan captures the entire growing environment, automatically identifying plant species while analyzing light conditions, pot type, drainage, soil type, and overall plant health. Each plant is then added to the user’s collection with customized care settings.Personalized, data-driven care guidance: Planta creates tailored care schedules using more than 100 parameters, delivering timely reminders for watering, fertilizing, misting, repotting, and more, helping maintain consistent care and healthier plants.Fast, seamless plant onboarding: Users can quickly scan and add plants in seconds, creating a complete, customized schedule with no manual input.Planta’s cutting-edge Quick Add tool addresses growing demand for seamless technology that not only identifies plants but also interprets their needs in real time, reducing plant loss and achieving better long-term outcomes.The updated Planta app, featuring the new Quick Add tool, is now available on iOS.For more information, visit getplanta.com and explore the latest updates to Planta’s suite of plant care solutions.**About PlantaFounded in 2018, Planta is the world’s leading plant and garden care app, empowering millions of plant owners with intelligent, easy-to-use tools to help their plants thrive. Refined over seven years and trusted in the care of more than 40 million plants, Planta combines smart technology with proven horticultural expertise to deliver personalized plant care guidance. Recognized globally with the App Store’s prestigious Editors’ Choice award, Planta serves a strong user base in North America and Europe. Available on iOS and Android.

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