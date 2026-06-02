'THE GARDENER' Blooms Nationwide – One Night. Every City. June 24th.

The Gardener: A Full Bloom Virtual Screening Event

Tune in for a One-Night Nationwide Virtual Screening of this Year’s Most Beloved Gardening Film, Followed by an Exclusive Conversation with Cast & Filmmaker

The Gardener emerged from the belief that healing often begins quietly” — Dabney Day, director of The Gardener

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its April theatrical debut in more than 100 cities, The Gardener has been finding its people, city by city, community by community, selling out theaters across the country. What has emerged is nothing short of a phenomenon.Gardeners and healers, spiritual seekers and women navigating loss have claimed this film as their own, reaching out to the filmmakers with the same message: I needed this. The letters keep coming. The trailer keeps being shared. And the community that has grown around it has captivated everyone.Now, for everyone who couldn’t get to a theater and those who want to join in the community: event based theatrical distributor Area 23a and SunflowerFilms announce The Gardener: A Full Bloom Virtual Screening Event, a one-night nationwide screening on June 24th at 7:00 PM ET via Eventive. Tickets are $12. Viewers have 72 hours to watch.“The Gardener emerged from the belief that healing often begins quietly – in nature, in solitude, and in the moments when we have the courage to grow again,” said Dabney Day, director of The Gardener. “I hope everyone who joins us on the 24th feels a sense of community, finds healing, and sees that there is always something waiting to bloom for them.”Following the screening, ticket holders will join an exclusive conversation with cast members Radha Mitchell, David Andrews, and William Miller, Day, and Area 23a distributor, Kirt Eftekhar. This conversation will not be replayed and is only available to ticket holders.A Movement Growing from the Ground UpAt a time when more people are turning to gardening, wellness, and slower living for comfort and connection, The Gardener has resonated with audiences seeking stories rooted in hope and renewal.“The theatrical campaign has revealed a passionate audience that stretches far beyond the cities where the film has played,” said Eftekhar. “The virtual event is expected to bring together tens of thousands from across the country for a shared evening of storytelling, reflection, and connection.”Tickets: watch.eventive.org/thegardenermovieWhen: June 24, 2026 | 7 PM ETPrice: $12Brands, creators, and lifestyle creators interested in the film’s ambassador program, contact Katie Dubow at katie@gardenmediagroup.com.About The Gardener: After the loss of her husband and father, Sabena Weathers fights to preserve her family’s cosmetics empire while facing a hostile takeover. Seeking refuge, she retreats to a remote mountaintop garden cottage, where a chance encounter with a simple gardener sparks a powerful journey of love, self-discovery, and transformation. Rooted in quiet mystery and emotional truth, THE GARDENER explores loss, healing, and the courage to realize one’s true self. Rated PG-13 | Run time: 1 hour 52 minutes | Directed by Dabney DayAbout Area 23a: Area 23a is a leading event-based theatrical film distributor behind iconic films such as Fantastic Fungi, Common Ground, and Glen Campbell... I’ll Be Me, transformative films that have united and moved audiences across the country.

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