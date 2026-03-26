CYPHER Learning Introduces Practice and Assess to Turn Training into Measurable Performance at Scale

The next generation of learning is here

New capabilities enable organizations to reinforce learning, validate skills, and accelerate performance across the people who power their business.

Training doesn’t matter unless it changes performance. We’re turning learning into a measurable system for building skills, validating readiness, and driving real business outcomes.” — John Mazur, CEO at CYPHER Learning

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPHER Learning, the AI-native platform powering training for the people who drive business performance—employees, partners, and customers—today announced the launch of CYPHER Agent: Practice and CYPHER Agent: Assess. These new capabilities expand on CYPHER Agent: Learn to deliver a complete, AI-driven learning loop that moves beyond content delivery to measurable skill development and real-world performance outcomes.

With the addition of Practice and Assess, CYPHER enables organizations to not only deliver personalized, on-demand learning, but also ensure that knowledge is reinforced, applied, and validated—closing the gap between training and performance. Together, these capabilities help organizations accelerate readiness, improve productivity, and drive measurable business impact across their entire ecosystem.

Building on the personalized learning power of CYPHER Agent, Practice provides opportunities to apply knowledge in real-world scenarios, and Assess validates skill mastery and readiness. This continuous loop combats the “forgetting curve” and ensures learners are not just informed—but fully prepared to perform.

Transforming learning from knowledge to capability

Traditional learning workflows often jump from static content directly to standardized testing. CYPHER’s latest innovations redefine that model by embedding practice, feedback, and adaptive evaluation into every learning experience.

“Training doesn’t matter unless it changes performance,” said John Mazur, CEO at CYPHER Learning. “With Practice and Assess, we’re turning learning into a measurable system for building skills, validating readiness, and driving real business outcomes—at scale.”

CYPHER Agent: Practice — Learn by doing, at scale

CYPHER Agent: Practice introduces immersive, scenario-based learning that allows users to build skills through interaction—without the limitations of human-led coaching.

Key benefits include:

- Accelerated time-to-competency: Learners build proficiency faster through realistic, repeatable scenarios.

- On-demand expert coaching: Instant, actionable feedback is available 24/7, eliminating delays and maintaining engagement.

- Reduced risk, protected brand: A safe-to-fail environment enables learners to practice complex skills without real-world consequences.

- Increased training value: Training providers can elevate static courses into premium, AI-powered coaching experiences.

By automating personalized coaching and feedback, Practice enables organizations to scale expert-level training to thousands of learners simultaneously—driving faster readiness across employees, partners, and customers.

CYPHER Agent: Assess — Measure mastery with precision

Complementing Practice, CYPHER Agent: Assess delivers adaptive, AI-driven evaluation that provides a clear picture of learner capability directly to the learner.

Key benefits include:

- Adaptive intelligence: Assess dynamically adjusts to learner performance, identifying knowledge gaps with precision and probing for untapped potential.

- Automated skills-gap insights: Personalized “report cards” highlight strengths and weaknesses and recommend targeted development paths.

- Content accuracy and control: Assessments can be grounded in organization-specific resources or on broader topics and are validated through CYPHER’s - Crosscheck technology, ensuring accuracy and alignment.

Assess transforms uncertainty into clarity—giving organizations and learners confidence in learner readiness and performance and direction for growth.

A complete learning loop for measurable results

Together with Learn, Practice and Assess create a continuous cycle of learning, reinforcement, and validation:

- Learn meets immediate development needs

- Practice builds understanding through repetition and feedback

- Assess confirms mastery and identifies gaps

- Actionable feedback drives continuous improvement

This integrated approach leads to more confident learners, better use of training time, and faster skill development—ultimately improving organizational performance and ROI.

From employee onboarding to partner enablement and customer education, these new capabilities help ensure that learners don’t just complete training—they truly master it. See how it works.

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is the AI-native learning platform built to help organizations scale training across employees, partners, and customers. The platform combines intelligent automation, intuitive design, and robust functionality to simplify training delivery, personalize learning experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes.



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