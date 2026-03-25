Nurse Anesthetist and Tech Co-Founder Launch Pausality for Apple Watch

Share your biometric results

Pausality delivers real-time heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory rate during clinician-designed breathing sessions. Converting at 6.8%, double the benchmark.

I spent 20 years keeping people alive in operating rooms. The ability to regulate your own nervous system is not a luxury. It is a skill that can be taught in one minute.” — Randy Graybeal, CRNA, CEO, Somnistics Research Labs

SEATTLE, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somnistics Research Labs today announced the latest release of Pausality , a stress management app for Apple Watch and iPhone that puts real-time biometric feedback in the hands of the person doing the breathing. Unlike wellness apps that track your data after the fact, Pausality shows you your heart rate, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate changing live on your wrist while you move through clinician-designed protocols.Pausality is a nurse-led startup. Co-founder and CEO Randy Graybeal is a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) who spent 20 years managing human nervous systems under extreme stress in operating rooms. He designed every breathing protocol in the app based on respiratory physiology and what he has seen work with real patients. Co-founder Jason Fields, who spent two decades building products at Amazon, Audible, and other technology companies, leads product and engineering.The app delivers 21 progressive one-minute breathing sessions with real-time heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory rate visualization on Apple Watch. The latest update adds AirPods Pro 3 heart rate integration, full offline session support with encrypted local storage, and shareable results cards showing your HR chart and session impact. The founders call their approach physiological sovereignty: the ability to see, understand, and control your own stress response in the moment."I spent 20 years keeping people alive in operating rooms. The ability to regulate your own nervous system is not a luxury. It is a skill. And it is a skill that can be taught in one minute if you have the right tools and the right feedback. That is what we built." - Randy Graybeal, CRNA, CEO and Co-Founder"I lost my wife to cancer in 2020. Going through that taught me that grief lives in your body, not just your mind. I spent 20 years in product design and technology. When I came out the other side, I knew I wanted to use those skills to build something that helps people understand what is happening inside them and take control of it." - Jason Fields, Co-Founder, Head of Product & TechnologyThe FDA's January 2026 General Wellness Policy update explicitly cleared heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate, and stress scores for wellness use without device clearance, creating a new category of consumer health apps built on wearable biometric sensors. Pausality is converting trial users to paid subscribers at 6.8%, nearly double the 2-5% industry benchmark for wellness apps.Pausality is available now on the App Store for iPhone (iOS 18+) and Apple Watch (watchOS 11.1+). Subscriptions are $49.99/year or $12.99/month with a free trial.

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