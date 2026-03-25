Henry Team Real Estate Recognized for Top Listing Performance in 2025

Henry Team Real Estate recognized for top listing performance at Keller Williams Metro Center awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Awards highlight leading listing performance and community service in Chesterfield and Greater Richmond housing market

These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and the consistency of our process in helping sellers navigate today’s changing market” — Matthew Henry, Team Leader, Henry Team Real Estate

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Team Real Estate Recognized for Top Listing Performance in 2025Awards highlight production leadership and community serviceHenry Team Real Estate was recognized with multiple production and service awards from Keller Williams Metro Center on March 17, 2026, during an awards ceremony at Army Navy Country Club in Washington, D.C.The team earned Highest Closed Listing Production by Units and Highest Closed Listing Production by Volume for 2025. Matthew Henry received Gold Production recognition, while Chris Render was awarded Platinum Production. The team also received the Keller Williams Community Service Award.The awards reflect strong listing performance in the Chesterfield and Greater Richmond housing market , where sellers continue to navigate changing conditions.Keller Williams Metro Center is one of the largest brokerages in the region, with more than 1,000 agents across nine locations serving over 6,000 families. The brokerage closed more than $3 billion in sales volume in the past year and ranks as the fifth-largest brokerage in the Washington, D.C., area, according to the Washington Business Journal.“These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and the consistency of our process,” said Matthew Henry, team leader of Henry Team Real Estate. “In a changing market, results come from preparation, clear communication, and putting the client’s goals first every time.”The recognition highlights the team’s focus on listing performance in the Chesterfield and Greater Richmond market. By emphasizing property preparation, targeted marketing, and structured feedback, the team has positioned its listings to compete effectively.The Community Service Award underscores the team’s ongoing involvement in supporting local initiatives and serving beyond real estate transactions.High-resolution images and interview opportunities are available upon request.About Henry Team Real EstateHenry Team Real Estate serves clients throughout Chesterfield and the Greater Richmond area, specializing in residential home sales and strategic listing marketing. The team focuses on data-informed pricing, property preparation, and high-impact marketing to help sellers achieve strong outcomes.

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