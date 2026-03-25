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WVIA Presents AMERIGO: THE AMERICAN DREAM David McCourt, producer of Amerigo, will be one of the speakers and is available for interviews.

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David McCourt, producer of Amerigo, will be one of the speakers and is available for interviews.Your coverage is invitedA Community Conversation Before America's 250th Presented by PBS, WVIA, & McCourt EntertainmentDavid McCourt, producer of Amerigo, will be one of the speakers and is available for interviews.His own American Dream journey is illustrative – a self-made gallionaire who puts his $ and his producing skillset toward socially-minded projects that explore the human condition. Amerigo is radical in that it poses the agnostic question, What is Your American Dream? with the goal of sparking conversation and community – it is the antidote to divide and conquer on both sides of the aisleOn July 4, 2026, the United States marks 250 years of independence. To commemorate this historic milestone, PBS stations nationwide will present AMERIGO—a powerful three-part documentary about resilience, creativity, and the quiet triumph of the human spirit in a rapidly changing nation.In creating AMERIGO, the filmmakers traveled across all 50 states, capturing more than 1,000 conversations with everyday Americans to explore a single question: What does the American Dream look like today?Join us for an intimate evening with the people behind AMERIGO and community leaders reimagining what the Dream means for Pennsylvania, for America, and for you.AMERIGO: THE AMERICAN DREAMWhen: March 31, 2026Time: 7:00 PMDoors: 6:30 PMGeisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 31 Mar 2026Get TicketsFor further info contact: raberly@mac.com 310-795-0143ABOUT AMERIGODocumentary Amerigo, is directed by filmmaker Adam Mason, produced by McCourt Entertainment. Supported by American Public Television as part of its tentpole programming commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, AMERIGO will premiere on PBS stations in 2026. The show explores the past, present and future of the American Dream through conversations with people from across the United States, reflecting on work, opportunity, technology and community.ABOUT MCCOURT ENTERTAINMENTMcCourt Entertainment, led by Emmy Award–winning producer and entrepreneur David McCourt, is a global media company developing innovative, socially resonant storytelling across film, television, and digital platforms. Its credits span acclaimed children’s programming (including Reading Rainbow, winners of 26 Emmys), feature documentaries, and partnerships with major distributors.WVIA Mission WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.WVIA Vision A joyful, engaged, well-informed, compassionate community via public media

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