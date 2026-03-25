Aftershoot Publishes Binding Commitments on AI Scope, Data Practices and Photographer Input

3 commitments to photographers

The AI post-processing platform outlines what it will and will not build, how it handles photographer data and how users shape the product roadmap

I've always felt genuinely included by the team at Aftershoot. They ask for my feedback and take the time to thoughtfully respond. Being part of the community makes me feel like my voice matters.” — Maddy Jenkins

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aftershoot, an AI-powered post-processing platform used by 248,000+ photographers globally, has published three public commitments defining the boundaries of its product, its data practices and its relationship with the photographer community. The commitments, available on a dedicated transparency page, address questions that have become increasingly common across the photography industry as AI tools become more prevalent in professional workflows.

The company was co-founded by Justin Benson, a working photographer who joined to solve a problem he experienced firsthand. "I got into photography because I love it. Post-processing was eating the time I had to actually shoot. That's still why we're here — not to replace what you do, but to protect the time and energy it takes to do it well," he said.

What Aftershoot has committed to:

The first commitment concerns product scope. Aftershoot builds tools for the post-shoot workflow — culling, editing and retouching. The company has stated it will not build features that compete with the creative work clients hire photographers for. Processing runs locally on the photographer's device, with the photographer remaining the decision-maker throughout.

The second commitment concerns data. Aftershoot has processed 8.8 billion photos across its platform. The company states that no images have been sold or shared with third parties. User learning can be disabled at import, images are not uploaded to a cloud for processing, and deletion requests are fulfilled within 7 to 14 days.

The third commitment concerns product development. Aftershoot's Founders Community gives photographers across specialisms direct input on the roadmap. One of the co-founders is a working photographer who continues to shoot professionally.

Photographers on the platform report saving up to 60 days a year in post-processing time. Users describe the impact in concrete terms.

"Aftershoot truly builds with photographers, not just for them," said Matt Hoffart, wedding photographer and Aftershoot user. "It has helped cut my studio's post-production workload and outsourcing costs by nearly 80%, giving me space for business and personal growth."

Wedding and portrait photographer Maddy Jenkins added: "I've always felt genuinely included by the team at Aftershoot. They regularly ask for my feedback and take the time to thoughtfully respond. Being part of the Aftershoot community makes me feel like my voice matters."

The full commitments, along with a list of questions Aftershoot recommends photographers ask of any AI company they evaluate, are available at Aftershoot's Transparency page. A brand film outlining the company's position is available here.

AI That Works For Photographers. Not Against Them.

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