AI-Driven Caregiver Command Center Launches Public Early Access - TendTo.ai

TendTo Dashboard

Family Caregivers Can Join a Founding Tester Cohort of Powerful New Software Supporting 63 Million U.S. Caregivers, Easing the Burden on our Healthcare System

Beyond the immediate impact TendTo has on caring for caregivers, there is enormous potential to integrate directly with healthcare providers and networks.” — Mark Krieger, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TendTo.ai , a new AI-powered software caregiver command center, today announced the launch of its public early access and is inviting U.S.-based family caregivers to apply to become founding testers. Built by caregivers and technology experts, TendTo.ai serves as an all-in-one fully integrated command center for managing an aging parent’s bills, medications, documents, and appointments, shared and synchronized across the entire family.More than 63 million Americans are now caring for aging parents or loved ones, many in the sandwich generation, while working full time and raising children. Most are incurring over $7K in out-of-pocket expenses annually while juggling spreadsheets, group texts, and paper folders just to keep the lights on, medications refilled, and insurance paperwork sorted. TendTo.ai was created to replace that chaos with one simple, shared dashboard that answers, “Is everything okay?” at a glance.“Caregivers need infrastructure and support,” said Mark Krieger, founder and CEO of TendTo.ai. “As a busy dad, I built TendTo in order to manage my own dad’s entire life from 1,000 miles away. My goal is to give back valuable hours to caregivers each week and the peace of mind that nothing important is slipping through the cracks.”During the private early access, selected caregivers will get free early access to TendTo.ai’s core features, including:- Unified Care Circle Dashboard – A single, shared view of bills, medications, upcoming appointments, and key documents, with clear green/yellow/red status indicators.- Bill Tracker & Smart Alerts – Track recurring bills, due dates, and payments in one place, with alerts when something is at risk of being missed or looks unusual.- Medication Manager – Maintain an up-to-date medication list, refill dates, learn about potential interactions, and get a printable summary for doctor visits and emergencies.- AI-Powered Document Scanning and Analysis – Medical bills, test results and other important documents are stored and analyzed.- Shared Family Coordination Tools – Invite siblings and other caregivers, assign responsibilities, and maintain an activity feed so everyone knows who did what, and when.The platform also introduces Tali, an AI “caregiver assistant” that provides care insights, money-saving ideas, health marker analysis, and guides the caregiver through all aspects of core features in an emotionally intelligent, thoughtful and supportive way.“Beyond the immediate impact TendTo has on caring for caregivers, there is enormous potential to integrate directly with healthcare providers and networks,” said Krieger. “By welcoming providers into the family circle and surfacing a unified holistic patient view with trends and insights, we can ease the pressure on healthcare systems and enable more seniors to safely stay in their homes longer.”Selected Early Access testers will be able to help shape the product by sharing feedback through short surveys and focus groups, while being the first to try new AI features developed as part of a national caregiving innovation initiative.How to applyFamily caregivers interested in joining the TendTo.ai early access period can request an invite at https://tendto.ai and complete a brief questionnaire about their caregiving situation. The initial cohort will prioritize:- Adult children managing care for aging parents- “Sandwich generation” caregivers supporting both kids and parents- Long-distance caregivers coordinating care from another city or state.The public early access period will run through July 2026, with a broader application release planned in Fall 2026.A product of Thoughtful Labs, TendTo.ai is currently a consumer-focused tool and does not provide medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment recommendations.About TendTo.aiTendTo.ai is an AI-powered caregiver command center designed for the 63 million Americans managing life for aging parents and loved ones. By combining bill management, medication tracking, document storage, appointment coordination, and an AI intelligence layer in one shared platform, TendTo.ai gives families a single source of truth for caregiving and the peace of mind that nothing critical falls through the cracks.TendTo.ai is currently invite-only during the early access period. To learn more or request access, visit TendTo.ai.

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