Spacebring launches Lem AI agent for coworking space and flex office operations

Spacebring launches Lem AI agent

Lem AI agent is intended to help shared space teams reduce time spent on routine tasks and respond more efficiently to tenant and operational needs.

Lem AI agent was developed to help coworking space owners handle day-to-day responsibilities more efficiently within the tools they already use.” — Igor Dzhebyan, CEO of Spacebring

GDAńSK, POLAND, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spacebring, a coworking space management platform used by more than 500 locations globally, today announced the launch of Lem AI agent . This new product is designed to help coworking space and flex office operators manage recurring administrative tasks.Spacebring Lem AI agent supports operational workflows such as support ticket handling, data retrieval, and draft content generation. This agent is intended to help workspace teams reduce time spent on routine tasks and respond more efficiently to tenant and operational needs.Supporting day-to-day coworking space operations"Coworking space operators manage a wide range of day-to-day responsibilities, from member support, communication, to reporting," said Igor Dzhebyan , CEO of Spacebring. "Lem AI agent was developed to help coworking space and flex office operators handle those processes more efficiently within the tools they already use."Three core capabilities of Lem AI agentLem AI is integrated into Spacebring's coworking space management software with three primary capabilities intended to reduce administrative workload.Support response and maintenance request triageLem can assist with first-line responses to member inquiries and maintenance-related requests. Based on workspace-specific guides and prior resolutions, it can suggest or provide responses, identify the nature of incoming requests, and route tickets to the appropriate administrator."Automated attribution changes the way we work. It’s much easier for me to have the right space manager assigned automatically, rather than manually assigning every single ticket. The assignments are accurate, and Lem has already resolved several tickets on its own." — Simão Rosas, DeHouse WorkspacesOperational data access through natural language queriesLem AI also allows administrators to retrieve operational information through a chat-style interface. Administrators can ask questions related to invoices, trends, or location-level performance without manually exporting and reviewing CSV files."I’ve always looked for ways to provide better service while doing less myself. Lem AI is set to be the final piece of that puzzle—a 24/7 'genius' on our team that remembers every detail of our coworking space." — Karen Tait, The Residence CoworkingDrafting community notificationsLem AI can help coworking space operators prepare draft content for event promotions and product or benefit highlights. The goal is to support more consistent communication while reducing the time required to prepare routine messages."The integrated AI assistant, Lem, has streamlined my workflow by eliminating the need for manual drafting. Having the tool right inside the platform saves me from repetitive tasks and allows me to focus more on our members and the actual community management." — Klara Kušar, Impact Hub LjubljanaAvailabilityLem AI agent is available today in public beta for Spacebring Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost.About SpacebringSpacebring helps coworking space operators deliver superior member service through automated operations, built-in AI, and an admin mobile app. The platform helps operators serve customers faster, reduce admin chores, and streamline operations, while delivering a seamless branded customer experience to sign up, book, pay, and get support with ease. The result is efficient operations, faster service, and a better member experience across every location.

Meet Lem: AI agent for coworking space owners

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