Network Management System Market 2026 optimizing performance across complex IT environments

Network Management System Market Growth Network Management System Market Forecast Network Management System Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Network Management System Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Network Management System Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network management system market to surpass $20 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Information Management Solutions market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $766 billion by 2030, with Network Management System to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Network Management System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Network Management System Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the network management system market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced networking technologies, strong presence of leading IT and telecom service providers, rising investments in enterprise IT infrastructure, growing demand for cloud-based and AI-enabled network management solutions, advanced data center and communication infrastructure, and increasing focus on network security, automation, and operational efficiency across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Network Management System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the network management system market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced network management solutions by enterprises, rising investments in IT and telecommunications infrastructure, growing demand for real-time network monitoring and optimization, expansion of cloud and 5G networks, continuous advancements in AI- and analytics-enabled network management tools, and increasing focus on cybersecurity and operational efficiency across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Network Management System Market In 2030?

The network management system market is segmented by component into solutions, platform, and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the network management system market segmented by component, accounting for 68% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing adoption of integrated network management platforms, rising demand for real-time network monitoring and optimization, growth in enterprise IT and telecommunication infrastructure, advancements in AI- and analytics-enabled network solutions, expanding cloud-based and software-defined networking deployments, and continuous investments in improving network performance, security, and reliability.

The network management system market is segmented by organization into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

The network management system market is segmented by deployment into on-premise and cloud.

The network management system market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology and telecom, healthcare, media and communication, retail, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Network Management System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the network management system market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Network Management System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global network management system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape network monitoring methodologies, IT infrastructure standards, operational efficiency frameworks, and innovation across global enterprise and telecom ecosystems.

Growing Complexity of Enterprise and Telecom Networks - The growing complexity of enterprise and telecom networks is expected to become a key growth driver for the network management system market by 2030. Modern enterprise and telecom networks are increasingly complex, incorporating hybrid cloud environments, 5G, IoT, and SD-WAN infrastructures. Network management systems help monitor, configure, and optimize these networks efficiently, ensuring performance, reliability, and minimal downtime. The rising complexity drives organizations to adopt advanced NMS solutions to maintain operational efficiency and service quality. As a result, the growing complexity of enterprise and telecom networks is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

The Need for Real-Time Network Monitoring and Automation - The need for real-time network monitoring and automation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the network management system market by 2030. Organizations increasingly demand real-time visibility and proactive management of network performance to prevent outages, security breaches, and service degradation. Network management systems equipped with AI-driven analytics, automated fault detection, and predictive maintenance capabilities allow rapid identification and resolution of issues. The growing emphasis on automation and real-time insights significantly drives NMS adoption. Consequently, the need for real-time network monitoring and automation is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption of Cloud and Virtualized Networks - The rising adoption of cloud and virtualized networks is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the network management system market by 2030. The shift to cloud-based and virtualized networks creates a need for centralized management and orchestration tools. NMS solutions provide end-to-end visibility, configuration management, and policy enforcement across physical, virtual, and hybrid environments. As more enterprises and service providers migrate to cloud-native architectures, demand for robust network management solutions grows steadily. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud and virtualized networks is projected to contribute to approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Network Management System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market, the platform market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI-enabled network monitoring platforms, rising demand for automated network configuration and orchestration solutions, growing deployment of cloud-based and software-defined networking environments, expanding investments in telecom and enterprise IT infrastructure, and increasing focus on network performance optimization and cybersecurity management. This growth reflects the accelerating shift toward intelligent network operations, enhanced visibility across complex digital environments, and the continuous evolution of enterprise and telecom infrastructure management strategies.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the platform market by $2 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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