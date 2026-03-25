VSDC Video Editor 11.1 Adds Native Insta360 Support and GPS Telemetry

Native support for GoPro and Insta360 cameras and telemetry data VSDC 360 to 2D effect removing fisheye VSDC audio waveforms before and after quality improvement

Edit Insta360 footage natively in VSDC 11.1! Convert 360° video to 2D, overlay GPS telemetry and enjoy a much smoother workflow!

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VSDC team is excited to announce the release of version 11.1 of its free video editor, a significant update focused on expanding creative possibilities for content creators. This release introduces native support for Insta360 cameras, advanced GPS data visualization for videos captured with these devices and a series of improvements designed to make video editing smoother and more intuitive.Native Insta360 SupportVersion 11.1 eliminates the need for third-party converters by adding native support for video files from Insta360. Users can now import their raw footage directly into VSDC and make all necessary adjustments right there.With the updated "360 to 2D" effect, transforming fisheye or dual-fisheye spheres into standard 2D video is a simple, straightforward process. Editors have full control over the final output with adjustable settings for field of view, edge blending and camera convergence along the X and Y axes, allowing for precise framing and reframing of every shot.GPS Telemetry for Insta360Following the successful integration of GPS data support for GoPro and other action cameras in version 10.2 , VSDC 11.1 now brings the same advanced functionality to Insta360 users. If GPS data was recorded during filming (either through a connected tracker or the Insta360 app), users can now overlay that information directly onto their videos.This feature allows creators to add data-driven graphics such as Speed Arcs, G-Force meters, Altitude Graphs and many more!GPS data can be extracted directly from compatible video files or imported from separate files. VSDC provides ready-made templates for easy integration, enabling creators to add a professional, data-rich layer to their action videos regardless of which compatible camera they use. Also, it is possible to create your own overlay just as you’d like to see it in your video!Enhanced Editing Experience and StabilityBeyond the major new features, VSDC 11.1 focuses on improving the core editing experience with several user-requested updates.To start with, projects now benefit from an auto-save functionality that automatically saves work every 15 minutes to prevent data loss. For added convenience, the interval is customizable in the Options menu giving users greater flexibility.In addition, the audio waveform display has been upgraded for more precise editing, and users can now enable automatic waveform generation when adding clips to the timeline.Navigation has also been improved: timeline controls are now faster and more accessible thanks to new quick controls located in the bottom-left corner.Finally, this update addresses community-reported bugs, enhances overall system stability particularly when working with complex effects and optimizes the display engine for flawless HDR playback across all supported configurations.AvailabilityVSDC 11.1 is available as a free download for Windows users on the official VSDC website.The VSDC team invites users to explore the new features and share their feedback. For questions, suggestions or to share projects created with the new update, you can contact support@videosoftdev.com or reach out to the VSDC communities on social media.About VSDC:VSDC is a versatile, non-linear video editing application for Windows, designed to cater to both beginners and professionals. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for video processing within a user-friendly interface, supporting a vast range of formats and export options including 8K and 4K UHD, all without a watermark.Beyond standard editing, VSDC has a collection of advanced professional tools for those seeking greater control. These include precision editing features like nonlinear parameter changes, 10-bit video export, HDR support, hardware acceleration and video stabilization. For visual storytelling, the editor offers professional-grade color correction with a LUT editor, advanced chroma keying and sophisticated masking.All of this is complemented by rich audio capabilities, including advanced voice-over and an extensive collection of templates, transitions and effects.For more information, visit the official VSDC page: https://www.videosoftdev.com

VSDC 11.1 🔥 A Quick Look at the Main New Features

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