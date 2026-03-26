Strengthening Asia Pacific Supply Chains and Logistics Through Talent Partnership

Aventis echoed this vision, emphasising the importance of combining industry-relevant training with academic excellence to meet the evolving demands of global supply chains.” — Irene Oh, Director of Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singapore Institute of Materials Management (SIMM) and Aventis Graduate School (Aventis) are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly advance education, professional development, and industry readiness in logistics and supply chain management across Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific region.

According to the latest industry analysis from Grand View Research, the Asia Pacific logistics and supply chain sector is projected to experience a strong annual growth rate exceeding 7%, driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, digitalisation, and the ongoing “China +1” strategy, demand for skilled professionals is expected to rise significantly requiring thousands of qualified practitioners in the coming years.

This landmark collaboration positions both institutions at the forefront of talent development, addressing critical industry needs while empowering professionals to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected global marketplace.

Strengthening Talent for the Future of Supply Chains

Under this partnership, graduates from SIMM in Singapore and across the Asia Pacific region will have the opportunity to further upgrade their qualifications through Aventis’ Master of Science in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in developing future-ready logistics and supply chain professionals,” said Roger Lee, Director from SIMM. “Through this pathway, we are equipping professionals with the advanced capabilities needed to navigate an increasingly complex global marketplace."

"Aventis echoed this vision, emphasising the importance of combining industry-relevant training with academic excellence to meet the evolving demands of global supply chains” said Irene Oh, Director of Aventis Graduate School."

Key Highlights of the MOU

1. Academic Progression Pathway

SIMM graduates will benefit from a structured progression pathway into Aventis’ Master of Science in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme, enabling seamless academic and professional advancement.

2. Industry-Relevant Curriculum Development

Both institutions will collaborate to align curriculum design with current and emerging industry needs, including digital supply chains, sustainability, and risk management.

3. Professional Skills Enhancement

The partnership will support continuous learning initiatives, equipping professionals with critical thinking, leadership, and analytical skills required in modern supply chain environments.

4. Regional Talent Development in Asia Pacific

Joint efforts will focus on expanding access to high-quality education and training across the Asia Pacific region, supporting workforce development in line with the China +1 strategy.

Capturing Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Growth Story

As global supply chains undergo transformation, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key hub for manufacturing, distribution, and logistics innovation. The China +1 strategy—where companies diversify operations beyond China into other Asia Pacific markets—has further accelerated the need for a robust, skilled talent pool. This collaboration between SIMM and Aventis underscores a shared commitment to supporting this growth trajectory by nurturing professionals who can lead, adapt, and innovate within dynamic supply chain ecosystems.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate school dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has pioneered leadership, organisational transformation, and high-impact graduate education, with more than 3,000 successful graduates and over 100,000 learners from 35 countries as of January 2026. Aventis is registered with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance and SkillsFuture Singapore. Its innovative suite of UK-partnered postgraduate programmes spans AI, HR, business, and psychology.

About Singapore Institute of Materials Management (SIMM)

The Singapore Institute of Materials Management (SIMM) was incorporated in 1980 as a non-profit and self-supporting independent educational institution, with quality as its corporate emphasis. SIMM has since grown to be a premier institution offering Logistics, Supply chain Management and E-commerce education for the industry training professionals and assisting also in the conversion of manpower for personnel not in the Logistics and Procurement field or industry.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.