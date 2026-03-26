Artillery Systems Market 2026 advancing global defense modernization programs

The Business Research Company’s Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artillery Systems market to surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $228 billion by 2030, with Artillery Systems to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Artillery Systems market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Artillery Systems Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the artillery systems market in 2030, valued at $6.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising defense spending, ongoing military modernization initiatives, increased procurement of advanced and long-range artillery systems, integration of precision-guided technologies, strengthening ground combat capabilities, and sustained investments in next-generation artillery platforms across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artillery Systems Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the artillery systems market in 2030, valued at $5.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale procurement programs by the U.S. Army, development of extended-range cannon artillery systems, increasing deployment of precision-guided munitions, strong presence of major defense contractors, and continuous investments in advanced fire control and targeting technologies.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Artillery Systems Market In 2030?

The artillery systems market is segmented by type into howitzer, mortar, anti-air artillery, rocket artillery, and other types. The howitzer market will be the largest segment of the artillery systems market, segmented by type, accounting for 42% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The howitzer market will be supported by the increasing demand for long-range and high-precision firepower, ongoing military modernization programs, rising procurement of self-propelled howitzer systems, integration of advanced targeting and digital fire control technologies, growing focus on mobility and rapid deployment capabilities, expanding defense budgets, and sustained investments in next-generation artillery platforms across major defense markets.

The artillery systems market is segmented by caliber into small, medium and heavy.

The artillery systems market is segmented by range into short range (5-30 kilometer), medium range (31-60 kilometer), and long range (above 60 kilometer).

The artillery systems market is segmented by end user into aerospace and defense, and homeland security.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Artillery Systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the artillery systems market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artillery Systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artillery systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape long-range precision strike capabilities, strengthen mobile and self-propelled artillery deployment, accelerate advanced fire control integration, and improve ammunition performance and interoperability across global defense operations.

Rising Geopolitical Tensions And Cross-Border Conflicts - The rising geopolitical tensions and cross-border conflicts are expected to become a key growth driver for the artillery systems market by 2030. Nations prioritize strengthening ground-based firepower and deterrence capabilities. Increasing regional instability has accelerated procurement of long-range and self-propelled artillery to enhance rapid response and battlefield dominance. Governments are focusing on upgrading legacy systems with modern, high-precision platforms to improve operational readiness. This sustained emphasis on territorial security and strategic defense preparedness significantly boosts artillery investments globally. As a result, the rising geopolitical tensions and cross-border conflicts are anticipated to contribute to 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Ongoing Military Modernization Programs - The ongoing military modernization programs are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artillery systems market by 2030. Armed forces are transitioning from conventional to network-centric warfare systems that enable real-time targeting and enhanced strike accuracy. Integration with surveillance, UAVs, and command-and-control networks improves operational coordination and lethality. As defense agencies allocate budgets toward next-generation platforms, modernization initiatives continue to accelerate market growth. Consequently, the ongoing military modernization programs are projected to contribute to around 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing demand for mobile and self-propelled artillery systems - The growing demand for mobile and self-propelled artillery systems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the artillery systems market by 2030. Modern conflicts require highly maneuverable systems capable of shoot-and-scoot operations to avoid counter-battery fire. Advanced propulsion, lightweight materials, and automated loading systems improve operational efficiency and reduce crew exposure. This shift toward mobility-focused artillery platforms supports sustained procurement across major defense markets. Therefore, the growing demand for mobile and self-propelled artillery systems is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artillery Systems Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the howitzer market, the mortar market, the anti-air artillery market, the rocket artillery market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising defense modernization programs, increasing procurement of long-range and precision-guided artillery systems, growing focus on strengthening ground-based air defense capabilities, integration of advanced fire control and targeting technologies, expansion of self-propelled and mobile artillery platforms, and sustained investments in next-generation ammunition and battlefield interoperability solutions. This growth reflects the evolving nature of modern warfare, heightened geopolitical tensions, and the continuous emphasis on enhancing tactical firepower, mobility, and operational readiness across global defense forces.

The howitzer market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the mortar market by $1 billion, the anti-air artillery market by $0.4 billion, the rocket artillery market by $1 billion, and the other types market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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