Fiber Optics Market 2026 driving next-generation high-speed connectivity

Fiber Optics Market Report 2026_Segments Fiber Optics Market Report 2026_Drivers Fiber Optics Market Report 2026_ Regions

The Business Research Company's Fiber Optics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fiber Optics market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Communications Hardware market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,018 billion by 2030, with Fiber Optics to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Fiber Optics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Fiber Optics Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the fiber optics market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of high-speed broadband infrastructure across emerging economies, large-scale deployment of fiber-to-the-home networks, increasing investments in telecommunications infrastructure modernization, strong growth of hyperscale data centers in countries such as China, India, and Japan, and government-led digital connectivity initiatives aimed at expanding high-speed internet access across urban and rural areas in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fiber Optics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the fiber optics market in 2030, valued at $3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in next-generation telecom infrastructure upgrades, expanding deployment of fiber backhaul networks supporting nationwide 5G rollouts, growing demand for high-capacity connectivity from cloud service providers and hyperscale data centers, rising adoption of fiber optic networks in enterprise and campus environments, and supportive federal funding programs focused on expanding broadband access across underserved regions of the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Fiber Optics Market In 2030?

The fiber optics market is segmented by type into single mode, multi-mode, plastic optical fiber (POF). The single mode market will be the largest segment of the fiber optics market segmented by type, accounting for 71% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The single mode market will be supported by the growing deployment of long-distance and high-capacity telecommunications networks, increasing investments in fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure, rapid expansion of 5G backhaul networks requiring high bandwidth and low latency connectivity, rising demand for high-speed data transmission across data centers and cloud infrastructure, advancements in optical transmission technologies, and expanding adoption of fiber optic networks in metro and long-haul communication systems.

The fiber optics market is segmented by deployment into underground, underwater, and aerial.

The fiber optics market is segmented by application into communication, and non-communication.

The fiber optics market is segmented by industry vertical into telecom, oil and gas, tunnel, medical, railway, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Fiber Optics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the fiber optics market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fiber Optics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global fiber optics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape high-speed communication infrastructure, next-generation mobile networks, hyperscale data transmission capabilities, and digital connectivity ecosystems.

Rising Demand For High-Speed Internet And Broadband Connectivity - The growing demand for high-speed internet and broadband connectivity is anticipated to become a major growth driver for the fiber optics market by 2030. Fiber optic cables support high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission, making them critical for handling data-intensive applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and remote collaboration platforms. With global internet traffic increasing rapidly, telecom operators are expanding investments in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and fiber-to-the-business (FTTB) infrastructure to provide faster and more reliable connectivity. As the demand for high-speed internet and broadband services continues to expand, it is expected to contribute approximately 3.1% annual growth to the fiber optics market.

Expansion Of 5G Network Infrastructure - The expansion of 5G network infrastructure is expected to emerge as a significant factor supporting the growth of the fiber optics market by 2030. Fiber optic networks provide the high capacity, low latency, and reliability required to connect dense networks of 5G base stations and backhaul systems. As telecommunications providers continue expanding 5G coverage globally, deployment of fiber optic cables and related connectivity components is accelerating, enabling faster mobile data speeds and advanced digital services. As the expansion of 5G infrastructure progresses, it is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the fiber optics market.

Rapid Growth Of Data Centers And Cloud Computing Infrastructure - The rapid expansion of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure is expected to serve as a major growth catalyst for the fiber optics market by 2030. Data centers rely heavily on high-capacity fiber optic networks to manage the large-scale transfer of data between servers, storage systems, and networking equipment. As hyperscale cloud providers and technology companies continue increasing their global data center footprint, demand for high-performance fiber optic connectivity solutions is expected to rise significantly. This expansion of data center and cloud computing infrastructure is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.6% annual growth to the fiber optics market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fiber Optics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the single mode market, the multi-mode market, and the plastic optical fiber (POF) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for high-speed broadband connectivity, rapid expansion of 5G and next-generation telecom networks, increasing investments in hyperscale data centers and cloud infrastructure, growing deployment of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, and expanding adoption of fiber optics in smart cities and industrial digitalization initiatives. This momentum reflects the global telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors’ accelerating transition toward high-capacity data transmission, ultra-low latency connectivity, and scalable network architectures, fuelling sustained growth across the global fiber optics ecosystem.

The single mode market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the multi-mode market by $1 billion, and the plastic optical fiber (POF) market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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