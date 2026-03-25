SlateStone Wealth Appoints Michael D. McCorkle as Chief Compliance Officer

Michael D. McCorkle

Michael’s depth of experience in regulatory governance and operational resilience enhances our ability to serve clients with the highest standards of oversight and integrity.” — Sherri Daniels, Founder and Co-CEO of SlateStone Wealth

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SlateStone Wealth, LLC (“SlateStone”), an independent registered investment advisor serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families nationwide, today announced the appointment of Michael D. McCorkle as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, McCorkle will oversee the firm’s regulatory compliance program, enterprise risk governance, and supervisory framework, further strengthening SlateStone’s commitment to operational integrity and client protection.

Michael D. McCorkle Named Chief Compliance Officer

McCorkle brings extensive global experience in regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, and operational resilience across financial services and fintech organizations. Throughout his career, he has led and centralized large-scale resiliency and governance initiatives, partnering closely with compliance, legal, audit, and risk teams to strengthen regulatory alignment, enhance audit readiness, and support enterprise-wide risk oversight.

Most recently, McCorkle served as Head of Workplace Strategy within a global fintech institution, where he led a cross-functional organization integrating compliance, risk management, resilience, security, real estate strategy, and data analytics to support safe, resilient, and compliant operations across a distributed workforce.

Previously, McCorkle held senior leadership roles within financial technology and global financial institutions, where he directed enterprise resiliency programs and worked closely with executive leadership and compliance, legal, audit, and risk teams to maintain alignment with U.S. and international regulatory standards. In these roles, he helped advance firmwide governance and risk management frameworks, strengthened internal control environments, and supported regulatory engagement across complex supervisory landscapes.

In his new role at SlateStone Wealth, McCorkle will lead the firm’s compliance function, advancing its regulatory infrastructure, strengthening internal controls, and supporting the firm’s continued growth within an evolving regulatory environment.

“Michael’s depth of experience in regulatory governance and operational resilience enhances our ability to serve clients with the highest standards of oversight and integrity,” said Sherri Daniels, Founder and Co-CEO of SlateStone Wealth. “His leadership will help ensure our compliance framework continues to evolve alongside our business and the regulatory environment.”

McCorkle’s career reflects a unique blend of public and private sector leadership. He has served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy, a political officer with the U.S. Department of State, and a speechwriter for the Governor of California. His experience includes direct engagement with U.S. and international regulatory bodies and oversight of cross-border compliance frameworks.

A native of Los Angeles, California, McCorkle has lived and worked overseas and now resides in Jupiter, Florida, with his wife and two sons.

About SlateStone Wealth

SlateStone Wealth is an independent, privately held investment advisory firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, and foundations nationwide. Headquartered in Jupiter, FL, with additional offices in Davie, FL, and Madison, WI, the firm provides customized wealth management solutions, including bespoke asset management, access to private investments, and comprehensive estate, legacy, and philanthropic planning. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Sherri Daniels and Patrick Tylander, SlateStone combines deep investment experience with a hands-on advisory approach, working closely with clients to manage the complexities of wealth with structure, transparency, and thoughtful guidance.

For more information, visit www.slatestone.com.

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