Rosehill Palms Launches Palm Thrive™, a Year-Round Palm Maintenance & Conditioning Program for Greater Houston

Palm Thrive™ by Rosehill Palms Landscaping & Garden Center — a structured, year-round palm maintenance and conditioning program built for Greater Houston's climate.

Most Houston palms decline before owners notice. Palm Thrive™ by Rosehill Palms offers proactive quarterly care built for Greater Houston's climate.

Palm problems rarely start overnight. Most property owners call us after their palms have already begun to decline. Palm Thrive was built to flip that model.” — Dominic Rodriguez, Operations Manager, Rosehill Palms

TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosehill Palms Landscaping and Garden Center, a full-service landscaping and nursery company based in Tomball, Texas, today announced the launch of Palm Thrive ™, a structured, year-round palm maintenance and conditioning program serving residential and commercial property owners throughout Greater Houston, including cities like The Woodlands, Katy, Cypress, Tomball, Magnolia, and Spring.Palm Thrive™ replaces traditional one-time or seasonal palm maintenance with a proactive four-visit annual cycle built around Houston's unique climate challenges: intense summer heat and humidity, sudden cold snaps, heavy rainfall, and nutrient-poor soils. Through proper nutrition, stress monitoring, pruning, and early intervention, the program maintains palm health, strength, and resilience before problems become visible.Rosehill Palms developed Palm Thrive™ after years of observing the same pattern across Greater Houston properties: palms that looked healthy in spring struggling by late summer, and palms that survived summer declining through winter. The program addresses this by delivering the right care at the right time, each season building on the last to keep palms consistently strong throughout the year."Palm problems rarely start overnight. Most property owners call us after their palms have already begun to decline. Palm Thrive was built to flip that model. By keeping palms properly conditioned throughout the year, they're simply better prepared for whatever Houston's weather brings next." — Dominic Rodriguez, Operations Manager, Rosehill Palms.How Palm Thrive WorksPalm Thrive follows a structured four-visit annual maintenance cycle aligned to Houston's seasons:SPRING - Prevent and PrepareSpring preparation and soil conditioning to prepare palms for active growth, root zone health assessment, and early detection of winter stress.PRE-SUMMER - ProtectPreventative care and nutrient boost before peak heat, strengthening palms to withstand intense summer stress and humidity.POST-SUMMER - RecoverHealth evaluation and recovery support after peak stress, with corrective nutrition to restore palms and prepare for fall transition.WINTER - StrengthenLate-season conditioning and hardening for cooler months, with final nutrient applications and protective measures before winter arrives.Program Pricing and Membership BenefitsThe Palm Thrive Annual Program covers up to five palms (up to 12 ft trunk height) and is available for $1,250 as a single upfront payment or $125 per month over 12 months. Annual members receive exclusive benefits, including a 15% discount on garden center and nursery purchases, a 10% discount on landscaping services, and a flat-rate $25 plant delivery on purchases of $100 or more.For property owners who need a one-time service, a Single Service Visit is available at $499 for up to five palms, with no contract required. The visit is customized to each property's current needs and is available year-round with flexible scheduling. Properties with more than five palms or palms over 12 feet in trunk height are accommodated with custom pricing.Who Palm Thrive Is Designed ForPalm Thrive is ideal for homeowners with multiple palms, commercial property owners, HOAs, and professionally managed communities, as well as new-construction landscapes and any property owner seeking structured, proactive palm care rather than emergency fixes.About Rosehill Palms Landscaping and Garden CenterRosehill Palms is a full-service landscaping company and garden center located at 18511 FM 2920 Rd, Tomball, TX 77377. Serving the Greater Houston area, including Tomball, Cypress, Spring, Magnolia, The Woodlands, Conroe, Katy, and surrounding communities, Rosehill Palms provides residential and commercial landscaping services, nursery sales, and specialty palm care—a proud member of the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. For more information, visit www.rosehillpalms.com or call (832) 422-3677.

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