Vala Launches AI Financial Intelligence App for Budgeting and Savings

Vala logo for media use

SaverStride LLC introduces Vala, a mobile app that combines AI money coaching, expense tracking, split bills, and savings insights in one place.

Vala helps users turn everyday spending data into clear, practical budgeting and savings actions.” — SaverStride LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaverStride LLC today announced continued expansion of Vala, an AI Financial Intelligence App built to help people understand spending patterns, manage budgets, and improve savings habits with practical guidance.

Vala combines core money management workflows in one mobile app so users can make faster, clearer monthly decisions. The app is designed for individuals, couples, roommates, and families who want better visibility into daily spending and shared expenses.

Key capabilities include:

AI Financial Coach for actionable money guidance

Automatic expense tracking and category-level insights

Budget planning with progress tracking

Split bills and shared balance visibility

Subscription tracking and recurring-spend awareness

Savings goal tracking with reminder support

Shareable Insight Cards that communicate outcomes without exposing sensitive account details

“Our focus is simple: make money management clear enough to act on every week,” said the Vala team at SaverStride LLC. “Vala helps users move from raw transactions to practical next steps.”

Vala is available on iOS and Android:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vala-ai-budget-split-bills/id6479288394

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vala_app

Website: https://www.valapoint.com/

About SaverStride LLC

SaverStride LLC develops consumer financial tools that help users improve budgeting, expense management, and savings behavior through clear product experiences and practical insights.

Media Contact

SaverStride LLC

contact@valapoint.com

https://www.valapoint.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.