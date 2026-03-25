Vala Launches AI Financial Intelligence App for Budgeting and Savings
SaverStride LLC introduces Vala, a mobile app that combines AI money coaching, expense tracking, split bills, and savings insights in one place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaverStride LLC today announced continued expansion of Vala, an AI Financial Intelligence App built to help people understand spending patterns, manage budgets, and improve savings habits with practical guidance.
Vala combines core money management workflows in one mobile app so users can make faster, clearer monthly decisions. The app is designed for individuals, couples, roommates, and families who want better visibility into daily spending and shared expenses.
Key capabilities include:
AI Financial Coach for actionable money guidance
Automatic expense tracking and category-level insights
Budget planning with progress tracking
Split bills and shared balance visibility
Subscription tracking and recurring-spend awareness
Savings goal tracking with reminder support
Shareable Insight Cards that communicate outcomes without exposing sensitive account details
“Our focus is simple: make money management clear enough to act on every week,” said the Vala team at SaverStride LLC. “Vala helps users move from raw transactions to practical next steps.”
Vala is available on iOS and Android:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vala-ai-budget-split-bills/id6479288394
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vala_app
Website: https://www.valapoint.com/
About SaverStride LLC
SaverStride LLC develops consumer financial tools that help users improve budgeting, expense management, and savings behavior through clear product experiences and practical insights.
Media Contact
SaverStride LLC
contact@valapoint.com
https://www.valapoint.com/
Vala Media Person
SaverStride LLC
contact@valapoint.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.