BuyScrap Software to Showcase Scrap Yard Software at REMA 2026 and Scrap Expo

Buy Scrap Software dashboard used for scrap ticketing and compliance

BuyScrap Software will showcase its compliance-focused scrap yard software at REMA 2026, REMA Gulf Coast, and Scrap Expo.

Most scrap yards are either stuck on paper or overpaying for complex systems. We built BuyScrap Software to simplify compliance and make daily operations easier without the usual headaches” — Sal, Founder of BuyScrap Software

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuyScrap Software, a provider of specialized scrap yard software built for modern recycling operations, announced today that it will be exhibiting at three major industry events in 2026: REMA Las Vegas (April 13–16), REMA Gulf Coast in New Orleans (June 16–19), and Scrap Expo in Louisville, Kentucky (September 9–10).BuyScrap Software is designed specifically for scrap yards looking to transition from paper-based systems or outdated platforms into a streamlined, compliance-ready operation without the complexity and cost of enterprise systems.At each event, BuyScrap Software will provide live demonstrations of its platform, highlighting how scrap yards can simplify daily operations while meeting increasingly strict regulatory requirements.“We’re seeing a consistent problem across the industry,” said Sal Agredano, founder of BuyScrap Software. “Yards are either overpaying for bloated systems or struggling with manual processes that expose them to compliance risks. Our focus is simple: make scrap yard operations easier to run and harder to get wrong.”Focused on Compliance and Operational SimplicityBuyScrap Software was built with compliance at its core. The platform enables scrap yards to capture and store critical transaction data required by local and state regulations, including:Driver’s license scanning and photo captureCustomer signatures and thumbprintsIntegrated reporting compatible with systems such as LeadsOnlineConfigurable payment holds based on regulatory requirementsIn addition to compliance features, the software supports multiple payment methods including cash, check, and electronic payments, giving operators flexibility without adding operational friction.Built for Real Scrap Yard WorkflowsUnlike generic business software, BuyScrap Software is designed around how scrap yards actually operate. The system allows users to:Create and print scrap tickets quickly at the scaleTrack transactions with clear, organized reportingCustomize material lists and pricing structuresMaintain accurate records without slowing down the scale processThe platform is intentionally built to be easy to learn, reducing onboarding time for employees and minimizing disruption when switching from existing systems.Live Demonstrations at 2026 EventsAttendees at REMA and Scrap Expo will be able to see the system in action and speak directly with the team behind the software.BuyScrap Software will be demonstrating how scrap yards can:Move from paper to digital operationsReduce compliance risk and improve record accuracySimplify reporting and audit readinessOperate more efficiently without adding complexityEvent attendees will also have access to exclusive show offers, including zero setup cost and extended trial periods.About BuyScrap SoftwareBuyScrap Software is a scrap yard management platform developed to help recycling facilities manage purchasing, maintain compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Built with a focus on affordability and ease of use, the platform is ideal for small to mid-sized scrap yards looking for a practical alternative to expensive, overly complex systems.For more information, visit:

Buy Scrap Software ticketing and compliance software for scrap yards

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