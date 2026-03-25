Sydney AI Lab Launches with Open Source Tools and Runs Testing of Autonomous Coding Agent in Fintech Environment

Speed Run AI Labs releases two research papers and open source security audit skill as autonomous agent outperforms human development team in test environment

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WHALES, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speed Run AI Labs ( https://speedrunlab.ai ), an AI infrastructure company based in Cronulla, Sydney, today announced its official launch alongside the release of two research papers available for free and an open source code audit skill for Claude Code and OpenClaw now available on GitHub.Founded by Adnan Tanveer, a finance industry veteran with 15 years experience who taught himself to code at 39 using AI tools, Speed Run AI Labs builds AI infrastructure that runs locally, stays private, and delivers measurable business value.The company has been testing an autonomous coding agent in a fintech test environment. In its first major test, the agent resolved a complex calculator bug in 2 hours that a human development team had been unable to fix for over 2 weeks. The calculator reads Investment Memorandum and automatically generates return calculations for new product pages."We ship AI that works, not AI that talks about working," said Tanveer. "Our autonomous agent is not a demo. It is solving real problems in test environments and outperforming traditional development approaches."Speed Run AI Labs has made two research papers available for free download:1. "Building Fault-Tolerant Memory for OpenClaw AI Agents" - The first production fix for OpenClaw's documented memory system failures, presenting a three-layer architecture validated in live deployment.2. "Inside NemoClaw: An Architectural Analysis of NVIDIA's Enterprise Security Stack" - Made available one day after NVIDIA's GTC 2026 announcement, providing the first detailed public decomposition of the NemoClaw security architecture.The company has also released /deep-audit, a free and open source code audit skill for Claude Code and OpenClaw agents. The tool provides four-phase security and code quality analysis with evidence-based findings, file paths, line numbers, and actionable fixes. It is available under MIT license at github.com/Speedrunlab/deep-audit.Speed Run AI Labs currently offers ClawBot, deploying the world's most powerful AI agent platforms into Australian businesses including OpenClaw, NemoClaw, Perplexity Computer, and Claude Cowork. Each deployment puts a working AI employee inside a business that handles customers, manages inboxes, books appointments and takes action across tools. The company is also developing EasyENT, an AI tool to help GPs identify and diagnose ENT conditions earlier, addressing Australia's growing shortage of ENT surgeons.About Speed Run AI LabsSpeed Run AI Labs is a Sydney-based AI infrastructure company that builds and deploys autonomous AI agents for Australian businesses. Founded by Adnan Tanveer (Addy) in Cronulla, Sydney, the company focuses on AI that runs locally, maintains data privacy, and delivers measurable value. For more information, visit https://speedrunlab.ai Media Contact:Adnan Tanveer (Addy)Founder, Speed Run AI Labsinfo@speedrunlab.ai

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