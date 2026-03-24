ChatGenius Launches as the First GPT-5 Powered Instagram DM Automation Platform

ChatGenius dashboard showing AI-powered conversation management, analytics, and Content Studio for Instagram and Facebook

Las Vegas startup ships 43-feature platform combining GPT-5 DM automation, Content Studio, and Visual Flow Builder, now serving businesses across 5 industries.

The AI is the feature, the handoff is the product. What happens when the AI doesn't know the answer matters more than what happens when it does.” — Jared Rice

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SumGeniusAI LLC today announced the general availability of ChatGenius , an AI-powered platform that automates customer conversations across Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and SMS. Built on OpenAI's GPT-5, ChatGenius combines intelligent DM automation with content scheduling, visual conversation design, and lead management in a single platform.Unlike legacy automation tools that rely on rigid keyword-matching decision trees, ChatGenius uses natural language understanding to hold real conversations. The AI reads uploaded business documents, learns pricing and policies, books appointments through Google Calendar, captures leads, analyzes sentiment, and escalates to human agents when it reaches its limits, all without requiring businesses to build decision trees or write a single line of code.The platform ships with 43 features across eight categories, including capabilities that competing platforms charge extra for or do not offer at all.CORE PLATFORMChatGenius processes incoming messages through GPT-5 with smart routing between nano and mini model variants, balancing response speed and quality. The system maintains persistent conversation memory across sessions, enabling personalized interactions where the AI recalls previous exchanges with each customer.A real-time sentiment analysis engine monitors every conversation and automatically escalates to human agents when negative sentiment is detected. Escalation notifications include a conversation summary and recent messages, delivered via browser notification, email, or SMS depending on the business tier.The integrated Content Studio allows businesses to schedule and publish posts to Instagram and Facebook directly from the ChatGenius dashboard. An AI caption generator produces platform-optimized text with hashtag suggestions, and a bulk CSV import enables scheduling content at scale. The Content Studio received full Meta publishing permissions in February 2026.For businesses that need guaranteed conversation paths, the Visual Flow Builder provides a drag-and-drop interface for designing branching conversations. The builder supports message nodes, input collection, conditional logic, booking nodes, AI conversation steps, and delay timers. Pre-built templates cover common use cases including lead capture, appointment booking, FAQ routing, and Google review requests. AI Steps and AI Intent Recognition are included at no additional cost, features that competitors charge separately for.AI COMMENT MANAGERChatGenius monitors comments on Instagram and Facebook posts and can automatically reply or send DMs based on configurable triggers. Businesses can set keyword-based rules that send personalized direct messages when users comment on specific posts, converting public engagement into private conversations.ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIESThe platform supports 13 languages with automatic detection, audio and voice message transcription, image analysis, a document-based knowledge base with RAG search, AI follow-up messages, a media library for sending branded images during conversations, CSAT surveys, conversation tagging, market intelligence for tracking competitors, and team management with role-based conversation assignment. An API and webhook add-on enables bidirectional integration with external systems.TRACTION AND AVAILABILITYChatGenius is live and serving businesses across multiple industries including travel and tourism, influencer management, eyewear retail, fitness coaching, and software development. The platform operates on a tiered model starting with a free plan offering 10 conversations per month, with paid tiers at $29, $99, and $297 per month. A partner program offers wholesale pricing for agencies and resellers managing multiple client accounts.SumGeniusAI is a Meta Verified Technology Provider. The platform completed a security audit scoring 9.2 out of 10, with all data encrypted in transit and at rest.ABOUT SUMGENIUSAISumGeniusAI LLC was founded in June 2025 by Jared Rice and Kyce Hanna in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company builds AI-powered communication tools for businesses, including ChatGenius for messaging automation and AI Voice Agents for phone support. For more information, visit sumgenius.ai.

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