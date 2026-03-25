Hero Laser Expands Global Presence with Advanced Industrial Laser Technology

Hero Laser 700W handheld laser welding machine designed for precicion metal fabrication industrial application

Hero Laser, led by Zhiwei Wang, strengthens its global expansion with patented laser technologies and innovative industrial solutions.

We believe laser technology should be more accessible and practical for global users.” — Zhiwei Wang

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hero Laser Technology Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of industrial laser equipment, is accelerating its global expansion with advanced laser welding, cutting, and cleaning solutions.Founded by Zhiwei Wang, an experienced entrepreneur and innovator in laser technology, Hero Laser has developed a strong reputation in the industry through continuous innovation and engineering excellence. The company has accumulated over 200 patents, including multiple invention patents, demonstrating its commitment to technological advancement.Hero Laser specializes in providing high-performance laser welding machines , handheld laser systems, and compact laser cutting equipment designed for both industrial applications and emerging DIY markets. Its products are widely used in metal fabrication, manufacturing, and precision processing industries.In addition to its commercial success, Hero Laser has played an active role in industry development. The company has participated in national technical standards and has been recognized as part of leading industry associations, contributing to the advancement of laser manufacturing technologies.With annual revenues reaching significant scale in recent years, Hero Laser continues to expand its presence in international markets, particularly in the United States. The company aims to bring innovative, user-friendly laser solutions to a broader range of customers, including small businesses and individual creators.“We believe laser technology should be more accessible and practical for global users,” said Zhiwei Wang, Founder and General Manager of Hero Laser. “Our mission is to combine advanced technology with ease of use, enabling more people to benefit from laser manufacturing.”For more information, visit https://www.herolaser.net

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