Fasoo Recognized at Global InfoSec Awards 2026 for GenAI Cybersecurity and Data Security Platform

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, has received two honors at the Global InfoSec Awards 2026 presented during the RSAC 2026 Conference.

Fasoo was recognized with the Publisher’s Choice: GenAI Cybersecurity award and the Most Promising Data Security Platform award, highlighting the company’s innovation in securing sensitive data in the AI era.

As organizations rapidly adopt generative AI technologies, protecting sensitive data used in AI workflows has become a major challenge. Fasoo addresses this risk with a data-centric approach that enables organizations to securely leverage GenAI while maintaining control over sensitive information, including personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property (IP), and confidential business data.

Fasoo received the Publisher’s Choice: GenAI Cybersecurity award for its capabilities in protecting sensitive information used in GenAI environments. At the center of this approach is Fasoo AI Radar DLP (AI-R DLP), which detects and controls sensitive data before it gets shared via GenAI services. Using a combination of pattern-based detection and AI-driven analysis, the solution enables organizations to apply granular policies based on users, departments, and data types to prevent unauthorized disclosure through AI tools.

Complementing this capability, Fasoo AI-R Cataloger enhances sensitive data detection through intelligent classification and contextual analysis, helping organizations improve visibility into the data used across AI workflows while reducing false positives and enhancing performance.

Fasoo was also recognized with the Most Promising Data Security Platform award for its platform that enables organizations to discover, classify, protect, and monitor sensitive data across its lifecycle. Built on a data-centric architecture, the platform ensures that security policies follow the data itself regardless of where it is stored, shared, or accessed.

At the foundation of the platform is Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED), which applies persistent encryption and access controls directly to files. Combined with capabilities for data discovery, classification, monitoring, and audit logging, the Fasoo Data Security Platform provides organizations with continuous insights and visibility into where sensitive data resides and how it is being used while supporting compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, ITAR, and PCI DSS.

“With the rapid adoption of generative AI, organizations are facing various challenges in understanding and controlling how sensitive data is used,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “These recognitions reinforce the significance of a data-centric approach that enables organizations to innovate with AI while maintaining strong governance and protection over their critical information assets.”

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/ai-overview/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

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