From Zero to the Intelligence Standard: The Vertex Project Celebrates 10 Years Advancing Cyber Threat Intelligence

The Vertex Project

A decade after pioneering nation-state-grade CTI, Vertex launches an anniversary podcast on the past and future of intelligence-driven security

RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

– Ten years ago, the intelligence tools powerful enough to track nation-state adversaries were largely out of reach for private sector analysts. The Vertex Project was founded to change that. Today, on its 10th anniversary, the company marks a decade of building the technology infrastructure behind how cyber threat intelligence is practiced and announces a new limited-series podcast that puts the pioneers of the field in conversation about where it goes next.

Since its founding in 2016, The Vertex Project has delivered what analysts across government agencies, enterprises, and research organizations describe as a platform that fundamentally changed how intelligence teams think. Its flagship product, Synapse, allows analysts to integrate commercial threat data with sensitive internal sources, map relationships across disparate datasets, and surface the non-obvious connections that drive real investigations.

“At its core, Vertex has always been about enabling analysts to think more clearly about complex problems,” said Visi Stark, co-founder at The Vertex Project. “Ten years in, that mission hasn’t changed, but the impact it’s had has gone way beyond what we anticipated.”

Unlike intelligence tools designed for static indicator-matching, Synapse was built around a flexible, hypergraph-based data model that mirrors how human analysts think: in relationships. Over ten years, that architecture has enabled organizations to pivot across datasets, uncover hidden links, and move from raw data to decision-ready intelligence faster than ever before.

Over the past ten years, The Vertex Project has:

● Introduced a data model purpose-built to represent real-world relationships across people, infrastructure, and behaviors

● Enabled analysts to pivot seamlessly across disparate datasets and uncover non-obvious connections

● Built a growing ecosystem of integrations and “power-ups” to extend analytical workflows

● Supported a global community of practitioners advancing the field of cyber threat intelligence

The platform’s emphasis on flexible data modeling and graph-based analysis has helped redefine how analysts approach investigations, moving beyond static indicators to richer, more contextual understanding.

To mark the anniversary, The Vertex Project is launching a limited-series podcast, Signals & Stories, which will feature candid conversations with practitioners and researchers who have shaped cyber threat intelligence over the past decade. Episodes will explore the evolution of data modeling, the challenges of building intelligence programs teams can trust, and the emerging pressures from AI-generated noise to increasingly sophisticated adversary tradecraft that define the field today.

The podcast will be accompanied by customer and community spotlights and a series of product announcements as Vertex moves into its second decade.

As adversary operations grow more sophisticated and data environments more complex, The Vertex Project is focused on expanding Synapse’s capabilities for automation and scaled analysis, giving intelligence teams the leverage to process more, see further, and act with greater confidence.

“In the world of cyber threat intelligence, time is of the essence,” said Wes Young, owner, CSIRT Gadgets. “By streamlining data analysis and fostering real-time collaboration, Synapse can significantly reduce the hours spent on threat analysis and incident response. This not only translates into cost savings but also enables faster response times, reducing the potential damage caused by cyber threats.”

ABOUT THE VERTEX PROJECT

The Vertex Project is a leader in advanced intelligence and analysis technology, transforming complex data into actionable insights for organizations. Synapse, its flagship platform empowers analysts, security teams, and researchers to connect, enrich, and analyze data with speed and precision to provide intelligence-driven insights to decision makers. Globally trusted by enterprises, government agencies, and security professionals, The Vertex Project redefines how intelligence drives mission success.





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