Fasoo Highlights AI Data Governance Strategies at RSAC 2026

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at RSAC 2026 Conference

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, is participating in the RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place March 23-26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

At Booth S-3202, Fasoo is demonstrating how organizations can strengthen security and governance as enterprise data increasingly flows into generative AI systems and AI-driven workflows.

As enterprises rapidly adopt generative AI technologies, security teams are facing new challenges in managing how sensitive data is accessed, used, and reused across AI platforms. Traditional perimeter-based controls often provide limited visibility once data enters AI pipelines, making data-centric protection and governance increasingly critical.

At RSAC 2026, Fasoo is highlighting practical approaches for securing enterprise data across AI, cloud, and collaboration environments. Demonstrations show how organizations can discover and classify sensitive data, maintain persistent access control at the file level, and ensure visibility into how enterprise information is used throughout its lifecycle.

Fasoo is also sharing insights on how enterprises can prepare their data environments for AI adoption through improved data governance, lifecycle management, and AI-ready content strategies. These discussions reflect the growing need for security architectures that follow the data itself rather than relying solely on network or infrastructure controls.

In addition to its core data security capabilities, Fasoo is providing an overview of its broader initiatives supporting secure AI adoption, including data governance frameworks, AI transformation (AX) advisory services, and private AI deployment models designed to help organizations implement AI while maintaining control over sensitive information.

“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the way enterprise data is accessed, shared, and reused is fundamentally changing,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “At RSAC 2026, Fasoo is demonstrating how data-centric security and governance can help organizations maintain visibility and control over sensitive information, even as data flows across AI systems, cloud environments, and collaborative platforms.”

Fasoo is exhibiting at RSAC 2026, Booth S-3202, where attendees can meet with Fasoo’s AI and security specialists to discuss emerging challenges in AI governance and enterprise data protection.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit https://en.fasoo.com/insight/meet-fasoo-at-rsac-2026-conference/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

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