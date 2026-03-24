PRAX Performance Launches Athlete Division for Competitors at Every Level

Andrew Geesbreght, Co-Founder of PRAX Performance, addresses attendees at the Association of Chief Executives of Sport (ACES) Conference in Fort Worth, TX.

PRAX Performance launches Athlete, bringing evidence-based mental performance training to competitors at every level of sport.

Inconsistent performance under pressure is usually the result of habits that have not been fully trained; it's not a lack of information.” — Alex Geesbreght, Founder of PRAX Performance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two weeks after announcing its evolution from PRAX Leadership to PRAX Performance , PRAX is accelerating its expansion with the launch of a new division built specifically for high school, collegiate, and professional competitors: Athlete Designed to develop the mental and behavioral skills that directly impact performance, Athlete brings PRAX Performance's evidence-based, self-leadership methodology to competitors who want measurable results and lasting competitive growth.While most athletic development focuses on strength, speed, and skill, Athlete targets the internal performance drivers that determine consistency under pressure: focus, emotional regulation, resilience, feedback integration, and decision-making in critical moments."Inconsistent performance under pressure is usually the result of habits that have not been fully trained; it's not a lack of information," said Alex Geesbreght , Founder of PRAX Performance. "Those who succeed spend significant time on their mental habits, so performance becomes predictable and repeatable."Athlete applies the same immersive, practice-based learning model PRAX has used with executives and leadership teams, adapted for competitive environments, alongside clinical sports psychologists. It centers on structured skill development, and leans away from inspirational speeches and mental toughness talks that athletes encounter in other environments. Participants engage in active performance simulations, structured reflection and feedback, habit tracking and behavioral measurement, real-time application under stress, and social accountability in a cohort-based model."The moment the noise fades away and it's time to perform, there is no greater influence than the relationship the athletes have formed with themselves, through physical and mental practice," Geesbreght said. "The earlier they build that foundation, the more consistently they'll perform at their max capabilities, leading to incredible long-term results."Athlete is designed for high school athletes preparing for varsity, playoffs, and college recruitment, collegiate athletes seeking a competitive edge, any athlete wanting to build resilience, teams wanting measurable culture and performance gains, and families who want to support development beyond the field.Like PRAX's corporate programs, Athlete tracks tangible outcomes including improvements in focus and emotional regulation, enhanced preparation habits, and well-being and life balance.Athletes' performance begins well before they enter the arena. From an early age, parents and coaches create the environments that shape how athletes interpret pressure, feedback, and adversity, which influence the internal dialogue they carry into competition. Repeated language, expectations, and emotional responses form neural patterns that shape self-talk, confidence, motivation systems, and responses to pressure.When feedback is consistent, constructive, and process-oriented, athletes develop neural associations between effort, adjustment, and development. When messaging is reactive or outcome-only focused, athletes often wire themselves toward fear-based performance patterns.Athlete intentionally integrates parents and coaches into the development process so the performance environment is neurologically aligned with the skills being trained. Equipping an athlete's support system with shared language, behavioral benchmarks, and practical reinforcement tools strengthens productive self-talk and motivation patterns, fostering a cohesive performance ecosystem that extends beyond practice and competition."Athletics is one of the purest performance environments in the world," said Geesbreght. "When the support system understands how performance habits are formed, development accelerates, making performance more predictable, repeatable, and sustainable."With the launch of Athlete, PRAX Performance continues its broader mission: measurable performance improvement through self-leadership, applied practice, and accountability."The future belongs to disciplined and self-leading competitors," Geesbreght added. "Athlete builds individuals who can regulate, refocus, and execute consistently across every competitive environment."Athlete programming will roll out nationwide this spring. For more information about Athlete and PRAX Performance, visit www.praxperformance.com About PRAX Performance: PRAX Performance is a Fort Worth, Texas-based human performance company delivering evidence-based self-leadership development to executives, leadership teams, competitive athletes, and families. Founded by Alex Geesbreght and Andrew Geesbreght, PRAX offers three divisions: Business, Athlete, and Family. Each is designed to build measurable, repeatable performance through immersive, practice-based methodology and clinical expertise. Learn more at www.praxperformance.com

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