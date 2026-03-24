RIDOH Recognizes National Diabetes Alert Day

On National Diabetes Alert Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is urging all Rhode Islanders to take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Prediabetes Risk Test (https://health.ri.gov/diabetes/prediabetes) and learn whether they are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. National Diabetes Alert Day is observed annually on the fourth Tuesday in March as a one-day "wake-up call" for adults across the nation to examine their risk for type 2 diabetes and take a small, actionable step toward healthier living.

One in three Rhode Island adults are living with prediabetes, and many don't know they have it. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are above normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes often has no symptoms, which is why taking the risk test is recommended. Without intervention, up to 70% of people with prediabetes will go on to develop type 2 diabetes, increasing the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, and kidney failure. Fortunately, prediabetes can be reversed in most cases.

To help raise awareness, a National Diabetes Alert Day event will be held this afternoon (March 24th) at 2 p.m. in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House. The event will feature, amongst others, Senate President Valarie Lawson, Representative Grace Diaz, and Dr. Olutosin Ojugbele, the Medical Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health's Division of Community Health and Equity.

"Type 2 diabetes can have a significant impact on people's lives, but we know that thanks to monitoring and treatment, it is a condition that can be effectively prevented and managed," said Senate President Lawson. "That makes it so crucial to encourage people to take advantage of one-minute Prediabetes Risk Testing. On behalf of the Senate, I am proud to participate in National Diabetes Alert Day, and I am grateful for the important work of the Department of Health, Ready for Health, and so many other partners."

"As a former diabetes educator, I am aware of the struggle many of these patients go through when they are diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes," said Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence). "I am also aware of the growing problem in our minority communities, where information about the effects of this disease may not be as accessible as it should be. I am hoping this event will change that and give people an opportunity to learn about support opportunities and prevention."

"Making lifestyle changes can cut your risk of type 2 diabetes in half. But the first step is awareness about prediabetes. That's what this event, and this day, are all about," said Dr. Ojugbele.

RIDOH's Ready for Health program, the state's CDC-recognized National Diabetes Prevention Program, is a free, evidence-based lifestyle change program designed for adults with prediabetes. Ready for Health is led by trained lifestyle coaches who help participants make sustainable changes to their diet, physical activity, and daily habits to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

RIDOH encourages all Rhode Islanders to take these steps today:

• Take the 1-minute, free CDC Prediabetes Risk Test; and • If your score shows you may be at risk, enroll in Ready for Health, available through partner organizations across Rhode Island.

Ready for Health is available at no cost and is offered through RIDOH's Diabetes Prevention Recognized Partner agencies across Rhode Island, including Progreso Latino, Brown University Health Community Health Institute, RI Nutrition Therapy, and Ocean Community YMCA. The program is backed by the CDC and designed to help participants achieve meaningful, lasting results.

For more information about the program, visit health.ri.gov/readyforhealth.