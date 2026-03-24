Connected Cycle partners with Bosch eBike Systems to bring Advanced Fleet Management to Bosch-powered eBikes

Bosch Connect Module with Connected Cycle Fleet software

Connected Cycle unlocks real-time, seamless monitoring and data-driven operations for fleets powered by Bosch Smart System

This partnership is a game changer for e-bike fleet operators. We are setting a new standard for connected e-bike operations.” — Jean-Marie Debbasch

PARIS, YVELINES, FRANCE, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Cycle today announced a partnership with Bosch eBike Systems that allows owners of Bosch-powered e-bike fleets to seamlessly monitor and manage their vehicles through Connected Cycle’s advanced fleet management platform.

With this partnership, Connected Cyle is enabled to connect any e-bike equipped with a Bosch Smart System motor and a Bosch Connect Module (BCM) directly to its cloud-based fleet management software (SaaS). Fleet operators gain access to advanced tracking, monitoring, and operational insights — all delivered wirelessly. The solution is available since the beginning of March 2026 in Europe and North America.

“This partnership is a game changer for e-bike fleet operators,” said Jean-Marie Debbasch, CEO of Connected Cycle. “By combining the reliability and performance of e-bikes with Bosch's smart system together with Connected Cycle’s state-of-the-art fleet management tools, we are setting a new standard for connected e-bike operations.”

“With the extensive components of our Connected Biking platform, we are creating a real win-win situation: Customers and partners can implement ideas easily, quickly, and reliably, and thus create a wide range of digital offerings from which the constantly growing community of eBike riders can benefit. The future of eBiking is happening now,” says Gregor Dasbach, Head of Digital Business at Bosch eBike Systems.

For fleets operating Bosch’s previous generation system platform (BES2), Connected Cycle also offers its own dedicated tracking module and wiring solution, ensuring plug-and-play connectivity.

Beyond Bosch-powered fleets, Connected Cycle also supports heterogeneous fleets that include multiple bike brands with different motor platforms. With tailored hardware solutions, operators benefit from a unified dashboard and a consistent user experience across all bikes, regardless of brand or motor technology.

About Connected Cycle

Connected Cycle is a leading provider of connected solutions for bicycle and e-bike fleets. The company develops advanced tracking and fleet management technologies that enable operators, manufacturers and mobility providers to monitor, protect and optimize their bike fleets at scale.

Connected Cycle’s platform combines hardware, connectivity and cloud-based software to deliver real-time location, usage data, theft detection and operational insights. Its solutions are used worldwide by bike-share operators, corporate fleets, logistics providers and OEMs, supporting fleets ranging from a few dozen to several thousand bicycles.

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