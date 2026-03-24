I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 Available Now on Premium Digital

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The music that inspired millions continues its journey in an uplifting new chapter of faith, friendship, and second chances. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 arrives on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning March 24 from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, known for “This Is Us”) joins the band MercyMe on their largest tour to date, he brings a fresh sense of gratitude to Bart Millard’s (John Michael Finley) life through their unexpected friendship. Starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is available to rent via Premium Video on Demand and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.StarringJohn Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, Sammy Dell, with Trace Adkins, and Dennis QuaidDirected byAndrew Erwin and Brent McCorkleWritten byBrent McCorkleProduced byKevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever, Joshua WalshSynopsisAfter the breakout success of the song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe’s Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) has it all – until fame starts to cost him what matters most. When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart’s life. Based on the true story behind the hit single “Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.Lionsgate presents a Kingdom Story Company production, in association with Mission Pictures International.For interviews and press inquiries, contact: Shanon Stowe, shanon@iconmediagroup.comProgram Information:Title Copyright: I Can Only Imagine 2 © 2026, Artwork & Supplementary Materials, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.Type: New ReleaseRating: PG for thematic material and some languageGenre: Drama, Family, Faith, MusicClosed-Captioned: English CCSubtitles: English, SpanishRun Time: 110 minAspect Ratio: 16x9 (2.39:1)Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive AudioSpecial Features Only Available on iTunes and Fandango: Audio Commentary with Producer and Lead Singer of MercyMe Bart Millard and Singer/Songwriter Tim Timmons; Audio Commentary with Writer/Co-Director Brent McCorkle and Producer/Co-Director Andrew Erwin; Making I Can Only Imagine 2; Recording at Abbey Road; Joy in the Making; Finding the Song “Even If”; Early Access Bonus Content; Deleted Scenes; Theatrical TrailerSOCIAL MEDIA#ICanOnlyImagine2I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2FB: @ICanOnlyImagineMovieIG: @ICanOnlyImagineMovieX (Twitter): @OnlyImagineFilmLIONSGATEInstagram: @Lionsgate, @LionsgateHomeFacebook: @LionsgateX (Twitter): @LionsgateYouTube: @LionsgateMoviesKINGDOM STORY COMPANYFacebook: @KingdomStoryCompanyInstagram: @kingdomstorycompanyX (Twitter): @KingdomStoryCoYouTube: @KingdomStoryCompany

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