Scale Logic Announces WorkflowConnect Integration with Avid Media Composer and CaraOne AI Discovery

Scale Logic announces WorkflowConnect integration with Avid Media Composer, bringing CaraOne AI Intelligence Layer to the edit environment for faster workflows.

CaraOne analyses your assets, generates proxy files, and enables contextual search for faster project delivery all within Avid Media Composer allowing editors to remain in the creative workflow.” — Raymond Thompson, Sr. Director of WW Partners and Alliances for Avid

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale Logic today announced new WorkflowConnect capabilities that integrate directly with the Avid® Media Composer interface through a dedicated Avid Media Composer Extension, allowing editors to access CaraOne AI-powered media discovery, developed by ObviousFuture, without leaving their timeline. The integration enables users to search, find, and retrieve relevant clips, dialogue, and visual moments across production, nearline, and archive environments directly from within Media Composer. By embedding CaraOne into the editorial workspace, creative teams gain immediate access to contextual media intelligence while maintaining the speed, precision and familiarity of the Avid editing environment.

“The CaraOne extension in Media Composer enables AI driven search in an on-premises environment for fast efficient workflows,” said Raymond Thompson, Sr. Director of WW Partners and Alliances for Avid. “CaraOne analyses your assets, generates proxy files, and enables contextual search for faster project delivery all within Avid Media Composer allowing editors to remain in the creative workflow.”

“Avid has defined professional editing for decades. Bringing CaraOne into that environment isn’t just a technical integration, it’s a statement about where AI-powered discovery belongs. We’re proud to be the AI layer inside the world’s most trusted editorial platform,” said Eddi Weinwurm, CEO of ObviousFuture.

The WorkflowConnect Avid Media Composer Extension allows collaborative editorial workflows who use CaraOne to operate seamlessly on Avid storage systems. Editors can continue to work within the established Avid workflow while leveraging AI-driven search to locate assets and enhance their projects creatively. This integration enables Avid users insight into the transcript and visual make up of their content like never before to open story lines, prompt for contextual meaning, and find soundbites.

With this release, Scale Logic expands the role of WorkflowConnect as a unified orchestration layer that connects editing, storage, archive, and AI-powered discovery. By supporting a broader range of deployment models, organizations gain greater infrastructure flexibility while preserving the editorial performance and collaboration required by professional post production teams.

“CaraOne is seeing tremendous momentum across the industry because it delivers something the market has been missing — a true on-premise, enterprise-grade AI solution. Customers are no longer forced into unpredictable cloud cost models to unlock the power of AI. With CaraOne, they gain full control, security, and a fixed-cost infrastructure that scales with their workflow. Bringing this capability into the Avid ecosystem is truly game-changing, enabling content creators to accelerate discovery, streamline production, and unlock the full value of their media without compromise.”

— Bob Herzan, CEO, Scale Logic

About Scale Logic

Scale Logic delivers high-performance storage, archive, and AI workflow solutions designed for media production, post production, broadcast, sports, and enterprise environments. Its product portfolio includes NX and ZX production storage platforms, WorkflowConnect hybrid workflow orchestration, CaraOne AI media discovery, SFS Media archive solutions, and Scale Service support programs. Scale Logic technologies help organizations manage, protect, and unlock the value of their media assets across production, nearline, and archive environments.

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