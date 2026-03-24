tigerlab Launches AI-Native Broker Management System Across 30+ Countries

New platform combines structured system depth with embedded intelligence to eliminate operational friction at global scale.

WOLLERAU, SWITZERLAND, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- tigerlab today announced the global rollout of its next-generation Broker Management System ( BMS ), beginning deployment across more than 30 countries in April. Designed from the ground up with intelligence embedded directly into core workflows, the platform addresses a persistent gap in the broker management market: the absence of a system that is both structurally robust and genuinely intelligent by design.The launch comes as insurance brokers increasingly find themselves caught between two inadequate options - legacy systems built for a single market and a single era, and a newer wave of AI-first tools that prioritise automation over operational depth. tigerlab’s BMS is built to resolve that tension, combining the rigour of enterprise-grade system architecture with automation that handles the routine, manual processes that consume broker time without adding business value.“Broker operations today are held back by fragmented workflows and legacy systems that simply weren’t built for how the industry operates globally. We built this platform to handle the operational heavy lifting with intelligence, so brokers can focus on the decisions and relationships that actually drive value. From day one, it is designed to work across markets - not just within one.”Holm Schimanski, Partner and Chief AI Officer, tigerlabIn early deployments, brokers using the platform have processed documentation and routine transactions significantly faster than on prior systems, with time savings on high-volume administrative tasks measured at up to 10x in controlled workflows. The platform achieves this by automating the administrative friction - data entry, renewal and document handling, cross-system reconciliation - that typically slows deal flow and consumes capacity that brokers would rather direct toward client advisory and risk evaluation.The platform’s multi-jurisdictional architecture sets it apart from systems that require extensive localisation before they can operate in new markets. Critically, tigerlab’s BMS integrates directly with the market infrastructure brokers rely on in each country. In Germany, the platform connects to BiPRO, the national standard for insurance data exchange. In Switzerland, it integrates with EcoHub, the digital marketplace for the Swiss insurance industry. In the Netherlands, it connects to Aplaza, the leading Dutch insurance distribution platform. Together, these integrations give brokers in three key European markets instant access to local market infrastructure from day one, with further country integrations following as the rollout progresses.Beyond these initial integrations, the BMS ships with compliance frameworks aligned to regulatory requirements across all 30+ target countries, allowing firms to expand internationally without rebuilding their operational foundation for each region. This architecture was stress-tested against real-world complexity through close collaboration with a network of international industry partners prior to launch.With the global rollout now underway, tigerlab’s BMS is positioned as a new operational standard for broker management - one where stability and intelligence are not a trade-off, but the same system.About tigerlabtigerlab is a global insurance technology provider specialising in broker and insurer management platforms. The company’s cloud-native, modular suite enables firms to replace legacy infrastructure, operate across multiple jurisdictions, and automate the full insurance lifecycle — from submission to claim. For more information, visit www.tigerlab.com Media ContactNorbert Gimeno BillochDirector, Business Developmentnorbert.gimeno@tigerlab.com

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