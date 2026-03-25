Sapphire EHR Achieves Surescripts® Medication History for Reconciliation Certification

SapphireHealth offers an Electronic Health Record (EHR) designed for correctional facilities.

Sapphire Correctional EHR Now Offers Faster, Streamlined Medication Data

INDIANA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SapphireHealth , a leading developer of electronic health records (EHR) for the correctional market, recently achieved SurescriptsMedication History for Reconciliation certification for its v2026 prescriber software. Sapphire is one of the nation’s largest correctional EHR providers utilized by over 31,000 correctional health professionals across the United States to manage over 250,000 patients.This latest certification unlocks highly sought-after patient safety features for Sapphire’s correctional health clientele. Surescripts Medication History for Reconciliation delivers accurate and up-to-date patient prescription history information to care providers within Sapphire’s workflow, drawing on data from pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). This technology helps eliminate redundancies by providing care providers with a comprehensive list of prescribed medications for patients, reducing the time it takes to verify profiles and help patients begin therapy, ultimately improving medication adherence and lowering the risk of adverse drug events.Sapphire will offer customers these new features in mid-March.“With Surescripts Medication History for Reconciliation, Sapphire users can count on a rapid integrated turnaround for medication history requests,” said Mark Wright, Director of Operations for Sapphire.“Timely access to accurate medication history is essential to patient safety,” said Dr. Andrew Mellin, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for Surescripts. “By integrating Surescripts Medication History for Reconciliation directly into Sapphire’s workflow, providers can make more informed clinical decisions faster, reduce the risk of medication errors, and help ensure continuity of care from intake through treatment.”Medication History for Reconciliation is available in Sapphire through a single connection, improving efficiency by easily providing critical medication information from multiple sources. Instead of needing to locate and call various pharmacies or clinics, users will be able to quickly access accurate medication listings through Sapphire with the click of a button.“Users can now populate comprehensive prescription information directly within patient charts, without ever having to leave the Sapphire EHR platform,” Wright added. “Our clients requested new levels of convenience, knowledge, and productivity at their fingertips, and Surescripts Medication History for Reconciliation helps to deliver those capabilities.”This new feature is easily configurable for all current and future Sapphire clients.This latest Surescripts certification is another significant step forward for Sapphire, following its E-Prescribing Certification in 2023.“Joining the Surescripts network placed Sapphire into a nationwide network of pharmacies, clinics and PBMs for enhanced E-Prescribing capability,” Wright said. “Now providers can harness the power of this integration even further through Medication History for Reconciliation. It’s another tool from Sapphire to move correctional health professionals beyond cumbersome, outdated paper recordkeeping and improve patient care.”For more information on Sapphire’s complete EHR offerings, please visit sapphire-health.comAbout SapphireFounded in 2010, SapphireHealth develops corrections-specific comprehensive, user-friendly electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration record (eMAR) applications. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Pharmacy Services , the nation’s largest correctional pharmacy provider, we’ve built and tested our products with direct input from correctional health professionals and access to over four decades of correctional industry expertise. Visit us at www.sapphire-health.com and follow “SapphireHealth” on LinkedIn.

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