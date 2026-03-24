Ava C. Ivy Advances Future of Work with NVIDIA-Recognized AI Platform

Cover of The Last Job on Earth, a techno-thriller by Ava C. Ivy exploring the human role in an AI-governed future

From predictive workforce intelligence to national recognition, Ivy is building a new category at the intersection of AI and human leadership.

Organizations don’t fail at AI because of technology—they fail because of workforce readiness. We are building the infrastructure that helps organizations operationalize AI with confidence.” — Ava C. Ivy

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ava C. Ivy, technology entrepreneur, author, and workforce strategist, is rapidly emerging as a leading voice shaping the future of work in the age of artificial intelligence.With the release of her second book, The Last Job on Earth , alongside national recognitions and expanding platform capabilities, Ivy is defining a new category at the intersection of artificial intelligence, workforce infrastructure, and human-centered leadership.Building the Future: AI Workforce Infrastructure + NVIDIA InnovationAt the center of Ivy’s work is AI Promptly Hired, LLC , which has evolved beyond traditional staffing into a Human-Centered AI Workforce Infrastructure platform designed to help organizations operationalize artificial intelligence at scale.The company is developing a Predictive AI Workforce Infrastructure platform designed to solve one of the most critical barriers to AI adoption: workforce execution.Through a proprietary Talent DNA system, predictive workforce intelligence models, and a rapid AI talent deployment engine, the platform enables organizations to anticipate workforce needs, identify capability gaps, and deploy specialized AI talent—often within 72 hours.This shift from reactive hiring to proactive, data-driven workforce orchestration positions AI Promptly Hired as a disruptor moving beyond fragmented hiring toward a fully integrated AI workforce ecosystem.AI Promptly Hired has been selected into the NVIDIA Inception Program, recognizing its innovation in advancing responsible AI workforce infrastructure and scalable AI-driven solutions.The Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™: From Concept to ExecutionAs AI adoption accelerates globally, Ivy is leading a critical shift through her Human-Centered AI Strategic Framework™, a practical model that helps organizations implement AI responsibly while preserving human accountability and trust.Her framework is delivered through:Executive workshopsMasterclassesOrganizational strategy sessionsSpeaking engagements and leadership forumsThis work addresses one of the most urgent challenges facing organizations today:How do we scale AI without losing human judgment, accountability, and trust?Leaders across industries are increasingly seeking strategies that move beyond theory into real-world implementation.From Insight to Impact: Books That Frame the AI ConversationIvy’s work as an author reflects the evolving AI conversation.Her first book, The AI Gold Rush, introduced readers to emerging opportunities created by artificial intelligence and inspired participation in the growing digital economy.Her newest release, The Last Job on Earth, explores a future governed by artificial intelligence—where one human auditor uncovers a truth the system was never meant to reveal.Together, her books move the conversation forward—from opportunity to responsibility, and from innovation to accountability.Expanding Access: A Multi-Generational AI Learning EcosystemAs demand for AI knowledge grows, Ivy has expanded her platform to include licensed educational programs designed to prepare individuals and organizations for an AI-driven future.These initiatives include:AppME™ — a proprietary AI learning platform introducing children to creativity, innovation, and artificial intelligenceThe AI Gold Rush Learning Programs™ — structured programs for adults focused on entrepreneurship, workforce transformation, and practical AI adoptionThese programs extend Ivy’s mission beyond organizations—ensuring future generations are prepared to navigate the evolving AI economy.Recognition, Leadership, and National MomentumIvy’s rapid rise has been marked by key recognitions and leadership roles, including:Best of Best Review (2025): Best Veteran-Led Staffing CompanyNVIDIA Inception Program: Selected for AI innovation and platform developmentNasdaq Entrepreneurial Center: Milestone Circles Program alumnaeWomenNetwork: Managing Director, Greater Baltimore ChapterHer growing influence reflects increasing demand for leadership at the intersection of artificial intelligence and workforce transformation.A Voice Organizations Are Seeking NowAs companies race to adopt AI technologies, Ivy’s work is increasingly in demand across industries.She is available for:Keynote speaking engagementsPodcast and media interviewsExecutive workshops and masterclassesOrganizational AI strategy sessionsEducational program licensing and strategic partnershipsHer work resonates with leaders navigating the tension between technological acceleration and human responsibility.About Ava C. IvyAva C. Ivy is a technology entrepreneur, author, and workforce strategist focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and human decision-making.She is the Founder and CEO of AI Promptly Hired, LLC, a Human-Centered AI Workforce Infrastructure platform advancing how organizations build and scale AI-enabled teams.Through her work, Ivy is building a multi-dimensional platform spanning business, storytelling, and education—designed to shape how individuals and organizations engage with the future of artificial intelligence.

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