Movement Rebels Launches AI-Powered Training App on iOS App Store

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Swedish fitness tech startup launches all-in-one training platform with 3,900+ workouts, 56 AI-adaptive programs, and built-in recovery tools

UPPSALA, SWEDEN, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement Rebels , a personal AI coaching platform for functional fitness and human performance, is now available on the iOS App Store Built by founder Nicklas Johansson, Movement Rebels combines 3,900+ workouts with an AI coach that adapts training programs based on every logged session. The app includes 56 structured programs spanning gymnastics skills, HYROX race prep, strength training, and mobility work.Unlike static workout apps, Movement Rebels uses AI to modify upcoming sessions based on user performance, recovery data, and progression. The platform calls this system the Rebel Council — an AI coaching layer that sits on top of every program.Key features include a built-in workout timer, breathwork and cold-exposure tools, a macro calculator, Garmin Connect integration, and a full exercise encyclopedia with video demonstrations.The app offers a free tier with five workouts and basic tools. Pro and Pro+ subscriptions unlock the full program library, AI coaching, and advanced features.Movement Rebels is now available on the App Store, with an Android version launching soon. A progressive web app is also accessible at app.movementrebels.com.For more information, visit movementrebels.com.

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