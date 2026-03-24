BEYOND Developments Confirms Continued Construction Progress Across Dubai Maritime City Masterplan

THE MURAL has achieved 6.43% overall progress as per RERA. Enabling works were completed on schedule and General Contracting Company LLC has been appointed as main contractor ARIA has reached 72.9% overall progress, with the superstructure fully completed, marking a major structural milestone.

Key milestones achieved across ARIA, SARIA, ORISE, SENSIA, and THE MURAL reinforce disciplined delivery within BEYOND’s 8 million sq. ft. waterfront masterplan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEYOND Developments has confirmed continued construction momentum across its Dubai Maritime City masterplan, with measurable progress achieved across all active developments and key structural milestones delivered in line with approved schedules.The UAE's real estate sector is underpinned by one of the world's most transparent and investor-protective frameworks, a system of governance, legislation, and regulatory oversight built to ensure continuity under all conditions. Escrow protections, RERA accountability, and the clear, consistent direction of the nation's leadership have long provided the structural assurance that distinguishes this market globally. It is within this environment of institutional confidence that BEYOND's masterplan continues to advance steadily, transparently, and on schedule and in full alignment with the commitments made to every investor and homeowner.Ramzi Rahal, Chief Development Officer, BEYOND Developments, said: “The UAE has built something rare, a market where confidence is not a sentiment, it is a structure. The leadership’s vision, the legal and regulatory frameworks, and the depth of this nation’s real estate infrastructure have created an environment where development does not waver. We continue to build across Dubai Maritime City and other locations not because conditions are easy, but because the foundations of this country make it the right place, at every moment, to invest, to deliver, and to grow.”The update underscores full operational continuity across ARIA, SARIA, ORISE, SENSIA, and THE MURAL, reinforcing the disciplined execution of BEYOND’s 8 million square foot master planned district.ARIA: Structural Completion Achieved, Finishing Works AdvancingScheduled for completion in Q1 2027, ARIA has reached 72.9% overall progress, with the superstructure fully completed, marking a major structural milestone. Blockwork and plastering have reached 95%, interior finishing works are progressing steadily to Level 30, and MEP first-fix works are complete. Façade installation has advanced to Level 20, progressively revealing the tower’s architectural identity on Dubai Maritime City's skyline.SARIA: Advancing Following Main Contractor AppointmentSARIA is recording 10.32% overall progress as per RERA. Following the appointment of Gulf Asia Contracting LLC as main contractor in Q4 2025, over 7,500 cubic meters of concrete have been cast to date, with slab works completed through Foundation, Ground Floor, Podium 1, and Podium 2 levels. Podium 3 is currently in progress and core walls are advancing to Level 1. In the coming quarter, slabs are targeted to reach the 6th floor and core walls the 9th, with finishing works scheduled to commence within the same period. The project continues to progress on track, with completion anticipated in Q1 2028.ORISE: Substructure Milestones on TrackORISE has reached 5.99% overall progress as per RERA. Following the timely completion of enabling works and the appointment of ASGC Construction LLC as main contractor, construction is actively advancing across multiple work fronts. The team is progressing steadily toward the project's first key structural milestone, completion of the ground slab targeted for June 2026, with foundation concrete works on track and core walls planned to reach Podium 1 within the next quarter.SENSIA: Enabling Works Progressing on TrackSENSIA stands at 4.67% overall progress as per RERA, with enabling works completed and General Contracting Company LLC appointed as main contractor. Over 1,050 cubic meters of concrete have been poured within tower areas, with the project advancing toward its ground slab milestone in May 2026. Core walls are planned to reach Podium 2 by end of the next quarter.THE MURAL: Consistent Structural MomentumTHE MURAL has achieved 6.43% overall progress as per RERA. Enabling works were completed on schedule and General Contracting Company LLC has been appointed as main contractor. With over 1,000 cubic meters of concrete poured across tower areas, the project is advancing with clear momentum toward completion of the underground and ground floor slabs by June 2026, and core walls are targeted to reach Podium 1 within the next quarter.As construction advances steadily across BEYOND’s Dubai Maritime City masterplan, the message is clear: progress is visible, commitments are being honored, and delivery remains firmly on track. In a market defined by strong governance, regulatory clarity, and long-term vision, execution continues to be the most powerful indicator of confidence.ENDAbout BEYONDBEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

Aria Construction Update March 2026 - BEYOND Developments

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