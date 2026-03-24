First Defense Nasal Screens Expands Across Europe

They Turned Down $4 Million on Shark Tank—Now First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation Now Available in the Benelux

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation® (FDNS), a global leader in personal air filtration, today announced the appointment of Filter Your Life Netherlands (https://filteryourlife.nl/) as its exclusive distributor for the Benelux region, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Following the sale of more than 30 million units worldwide, FDNS continues its rapid international expansion by bringing its innovative nasal filtration technology to one of Europe’s most health-conscious markets.

First Defense Nasal Screens® gained national recognition after a headline-making appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank, where President & CEO Joseph Moore rejected a record-breaking $4 million offer plus a 10% lifetime royalty from investor Robert Herjavec. Moore ultimately partnered with Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in a deal valued at $750,000 for 30% equity, positioning the company for accelerated global growth.

“Expanding into the Benelux region marks a major milestone for our company,” said Joseph Moore, President & CEO of First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation®. “With over 30 million units sold worldwide, we’re seeing increasing demand for simple, effective personal air protection. Filter Your Life Netherlands is the ideal partner to help us meet that demand in this key European market.”

First Defense Nasal Screens® are the first and only non-inserted, hypoallergenic, self-adhering nasal filters, designed to help reduce the inhalation of airborne contaminants through the nasal passages. The product offers a discreet, easy-to-use solution for everyday environments, empowering consumers to “Filter Your Life®” with the simple message: “Don’t Get Sick—Just Peel and Stick®.”

The partnership with Filter Your Life Netherlands ensures localized distribution, marketing, and customer support throughout the region, enabling faster market penetration and stronger brand presence.

For more information, visit:

https://filteryourlife.nl/

https://www.instagram.com/filteryourlifenl/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/filter-your-life-nederland/

https://www.tiktok.com/@filteryourlifenl?_r=1&_t=ZG-94wNVmsqlI9

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