Little Home Builder Opens Applications for Second Annual Colorado Trade Work Scholarship

Colorado ADU builder Little Home Builder opens applications for its $2,500 Caleb Sabados Memorial Scholarship supporting skilled trades students statewide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Home Builder, a Colorado accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction company dedicated to expanding affordable housing across state, is proud to announce that applications are now open for the second annual Caleb Sabados Memorial Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the skilled trades and has a submission deadline of July 1, 2026.

The trade worker scholarship honors Caleb Sabados, a Frederick High School graduate and apprentice electrician who passed away on Memorial Day 2024 at the age of 20. Known for his determination, infectious energy, and the motto "Go big or go home," Caleb embodied the work ethic and passion for hands-on careers that Little Home Builder seeks to celebrate and invest in through this award.

A Scholarship Rooted in Community

Now in its second year, the Caleb Sabados Memorial Scholarship reflects Little Home Builder's broader mission of strengthening Colorado communities — through both the homes it builds and the tradespeople it supports. The company believes skilled trades are essential, enduring, and worthy of investment, particularly as technological change reshapes other industries.

The inaugural 2025 scholarship was awarded to Kael Rundquist, a fellow Frederick High School graduate now studying Diesel and Heavy Equipment at Pittsburg State University — a fitting first recipient carrying forward the same passion for the trades that defined Caleb's life.

Eligibility & How to Apply

The scholarship is open to high school graduates and college students who meet the following criteria:

- Minimum 2.7 GPA

- Demonstrated connection to Colorado — either raised in Colorado or planning to live, study, or complete trade training in the state

- Currently enrolled in or accepted to a trade school or undergraduate skilled trades program

Rather than a written essay, applicants are asked to submit a video essay sharing why they are excited to pursue a skilled trade, how they hope to shape the future of their profession, and the role they see themselves playing in keeping the trades strong and relevant.

Applications must be submitted by July 1, 2026. Only one recipient will be selected for the 2026 award cycle.

Apply & Learn More

Full eligibility requirements, selection criteria, and the application form are available at littlehomebuilder.com/scholarship. For questions, contact the scholarship team at scholarship@littlehomebuilder.com.

About Little Home Builder

Little Home Builder is a Denver-based ADU construction company helping Colorado homeowners build accessory dwelling units that bridge families, boost incomes, and expand affordable housing across the state. From design to build, the team brings craftsmanship and mission together on every project. Learn more at littlehomebuilder.com or explore ADU building services in the Denver area at littlehomebuilder.com/adu-builders-denver.

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