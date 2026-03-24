International Dyslexia Association Defends Dyslexic Learners, Calls for Better Instruction

PIKESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Dyslexia Association (IDA), the oldest organization dedicated to the study and treatment of dyslexia, is issuing an urgent message: dyslexia is not a reflection of a person’s intelligence, cognitive ability, or potential success. It is a difficulty with reading and spelling words quickly and accurately that is unrelated to a person’s intelligence or future accomplishments.

Dyslexia affects more than 10% of people worldwide, making it one of the most common learning differences. Throughout history, many entrepreneurs, artists, scientists, and public leaders have been identified with dyslexia and have been highly successful and influential in helping shape the world.

According to Devin Kearns, IDA Scientific Advisory Board Chair, “Research consistently shows that dyslexia is unrelated to a person’s intelligence.” He added that good teaching matters: “Evidence from hundreds of studies shows that excellent instruction can prevent, reduce, and mostly eliminate serious long-term reading difficulties. Many people with dyslexia develop the skills that allow them to read and spell just as well as their peers.”

These findings underscore that a student’s reading success has less to do with natural ability than with the quality of instruction they receive. Decades of research in the science of reading consistently point to Structured Literacy as one of the most effective approaches for teaching all students (especially those with dyslexia) how to read, write, and succeed.

According to IDA Board of Directors Chair Janet Thibeau, “IDA is actively working with independent training entities and universities to accredit educator preparation programs to ensure they meet the highest standards in Structured Literacy instruction.” She added that when students with dyslexia receive Structured Literacy, they gain the tools to decode, read, and write with accuracy and confidence. “Structured Literacy is essential for dyslexic learners and beneficial for all students,” according to Thibeau.

Now is the time for action. The International Dyslexia Association calls on educators, policymakers, higher education institutions, and communities to:

Reject outdated myths that equate reading difficulty with lack of intelligence.

Recognize dyslexia as a common and identifiable learning difference.

Adopt and implement Structured Literacy grounded in the science of reading.

Prioritize early identification and intervention for struggling readers.

Much more than an education issue, this is an equity issue. Literacy is foundational to opportunity, and every child deserves access to instruction that works.

Dyslexia does not define a person’s intelligence. But how we respond to it as a society will define our commitment to ensuring every individual has the opportunity to succeed.

About The International Dyslexia Association

The International Dyslexia Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting literacy through research, education, and advocacy. For more than 75 years, IDA has been a leading voice in advancing evidence-based approaches to reading instruction and supporting individuals with dyslexia and related learning differences. Through its Knowledge and Practice Standards and its leadership in advancing Structured Literacy, IDA is working toward a future where Structured Literacy is in every classroom and every child can read.

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