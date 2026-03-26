NorthPoint Development Closes Its Largest Fund at Over $1.5 Billion

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorthPoint Development, a leading investor and operator of industrial real estate, announced the final closing of NorthPoint Industrial Fund VII with over $1.565 billion in equity available, including $1.265 billion in direct commitments and over $300 million in co-investment capital, significantly exceeding its initial target of $1.0 billion. The fund, including leverage, is expected to capitalize approximately $4 billion in investments. Fund VII represents the firm’s largest fund to date, underscoring the strength of NorthPoint’s vertically integrated platform as an industrial sector specialist. The fund’s diverse investor base includes endowments, foundations, public pensions, insurance companies, asset managers, family offices, and high net worth investors.Fund VII is focused on acquiring highly functional industrial properties at a discount to their replacement cost and with a significant opportunity to reset below-market in-place rents to market, often a 20-30%+ increase. NorthPoint leverages its nearly 15-year track record, nine regional offices across the U.S., 400+ tenant relationships, and proprietary data science platform to maximize investment opportunities. To date, Fund VII is 40% deployed into a 17.3 million square foot portfolio that demonstrates the value creation opportunity.“We founded this firm with a Midwest ethos we call ‘Beyond the Contract’, the belief that our word is our bond and that we should treat people with respect and transparency,” said Nathaniel Hagedorn, CEO of NorthPoint. “The success of this fundraise is a validation of our disciplined investment approach and culture of employee ownership. We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us to navigate this market.”Mark Pomerenke, CIO of NorthPoint, added, “Fund VII represents a generational buying opportunity in Industrial real estate that few firms will have the ability to capitalize. US Industrial fundamentals have remained strong with continued user demand, limited new supply, and increasing barriers to entry and cost. Using our data driven approach and deep relationships, we have been able to target high quality assets in top performing submarkets at significant discount to replacement cost to solve for superior risk-adjusted returns.”About NorthPoint Development:NorthPoint Development is a vertically integrated real estate firm that strategically invests in the industrial, data center, and multifamily sectors. Founded in 2012, NorthPoint has grown into a leading industrial developer, investor and operator in the United States, known for its data-driven approach and "Golden Rule" culture. NorthPoint has invested over $20 billion in real estate assets, served hundreds of tenants, and operates a portfolio of industrial properties totaling more than 150 million square feet. NorthPoint isheadquartered in Kansas City with regional offices in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Sacramento, Detroit, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Southern California. For more information, visit www.beyondthecontract.com

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