Next Perimeter Partners with Huntress to Solidify Identity-First Security Standard

Next Perimeter x Huntress Partnership Banner

Partnership delivers fully managed EDR, ITDR, and Security Awareness Training to all clients, backed by a 24/7 AI-assisted SOC.

In 2026, operating without a 24/7 SOC isn't just a risk; it's a fundamental business mistake. We are making elite-level threat hunting and identity protection our non-negotiable standard.” — Luy Teitelroit, Founder & Head of Strategy, Next Perimeter

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Perimeter , a leader in modern managed IT & cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with Huntress to offer fully managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), and Security Awareness Training (SAT) into its core service offering, all powered by a 24/7, AI-assisted SOC.This move effectively eliminates legacy security "tiers," establishing a new, high-security baseline for every client under the Next Perimeter umbrella.As the corporate landscape shifts toward cloud-dominant environments, Next Perimeter is doubling down on its founding philosophy: The identity is the new perimeter.By moving away from traditional "office wall" defense, the company is ensuring that every user, regardless of location, is protected by an elite Security Operations Center (SOC)."In 2026, operating without a 24/7 SOC isn't just a risk; it's a fundamental business mistake," said Luy Teitelroit, Founder & Head of Strategy at Next Perimeter. "Whether a client has strict compliance requirements or not, the impact of a breach is universal. By partnering with Huntress, we are making elite-level threat hunting and identity protection our non-negotiable standard. We are no longer just defending networks; we are defending the people and identities that power them."The partnership brings several key enhancements to the Next Perimeter ecosystem:- Universal 24/7 SOC Oversight: Every managed endpoint and identity now receives active, human-led threat hunting and isolation capabilities. Identity-First Defense : A transition to fully managed ITDR, including Huntress' newly launched ITDR for Google, providing one year of security event logging and deep visibility into Microsoft and Google cloud environments.- Unified Human Risk Management: Integration of phishing simulations and security awareness training into a single reporting engine, creating a holistic view of organizational risk, and helping organizations reduce human vulnerability and risks to the organization.About Next Perimeter:Next Perimeter is a managed IT & cybersecurity provider headquartered in Tampa, FL, dedicated to protecting the modern workforce. By focusing on identity-centric security and elite managed services, Next Perimeter ensures that businesses remain resilient in an era where the traditional network boundary has disappeared. Learn more at nextperimeter.com.About Huntress:Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' AI-centric technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT) and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Managed Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.Its 24/7 AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.Currently safeguarding more than 4 million endpoints and 10 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.

Next Perimeter x Huntress: Making Identity-First Security the Standard

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