Wisconsin-Based Human Trafficking Conference Teaches Multi-Disciplinary Response

Professionals from across disciplines come together for a two-day conference addressing the complex issue of human trafficking.

This conference was designed to help professionals across all disciplines who already work with sex or labor trafficking victims enhance their skills to help victims transform into survivors.” — Dawn Fiedler, JTME founder and president

FONTANA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-day conference in southeastern Wisconsin this spring will help those who work with human trafficking victims take their skills to the next level.The Quiet Crisis: A Multidisciplinary Team Response to Human Trafficking will take place at The Abbey Resort in Fontana, Wisc., on May 14-15. Hosts are Join the Movement Events, Inc. (JTME), the Tree House Child and Family Center (Tree House), and Children’s Wisconsin. The second day of training will be provided by the National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC) Amber Alert Program . Sponsors include the Green Bay Packers Foundation.“This conference was designed to help professionals across all disciplines who already work with sex or labor trafficking victims enhance their skills to help victims transform into survivors,” said Dawn Fiedler, founder and president of JTME, based in Walworth County, Wisc. “Trafficking is an urgent but complex problem.”The conference addresses the roles of law enforcement, social workers, medical providers, educators, prosecutors, corrections officers, survivor advocates, and community partners. The goal is to bring together more than 200 professionals who can learn from expert presenters as well as each other.Topics will include the evolving role of technology in exploitation, especially of children; the physical effects of trauma; how trafficking hides in rural areas; key investigative and prosecutorial considerations such as integrity of evidence; how advocates can better serve survivors; and how jail outreach programs help survivors address issues effectively so they can go on with peaceful, productive lives. Case studies will be used as examples of best practices.The second day of the conference will focus on child sex trafficking and a coordinated response among multiple disciplines. The NCJTC Amber Alert Program will lead Day 2. Participants will leave with strategies that can be implemented immediately within investigations, service delivery, and interagency coordination.“We wanted to keep this conference affordable because building skills is important to successfully meet the needs of survivors and prosecute offenders so they cannot lure in other victims,” said Kayla Lauderdale, program director of the Tree House. Cost of the conference is $60, which includes two lunches.For information and registration, visit https://form.jotform.com/252934385259064 or jtme.org. Early registration is suggested, especially for agencies planning to send multiple staff. For questions, contact JTME at 262-374-1491 or dawn@jtme.org.ABOUT JOIN THE MOVEMENT:Join the Movement Events, Inc. (JTME) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in southern Wisconsin with the mission of bringing awareness and education to local communities while providing advocacy assistance to victims of trafficking and the related crimes of domestic and sexual violence. Learn more: https://www.jtme.org/

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