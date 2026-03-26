SoCal Locksmith With 113K YouTube Subscribers Shares Car Theft Prevention Tips

Niv, owner of EZ Car Keyz, programming a smart key on-site in Southern California

EZ Car Keyz owner uses 15+ years of locksmith experience and massive YouTube following to educate drivers on relay attacks and vehicle security

Most people don't realize how easy it is for someone to steal a car with keyless entry. Relay attacks are one of the biggest threats facing car owners right now.” — Niv, Owner of EZ Car Keyz

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California Mobile Locksmith With 113K YouTube Subscribers Shares Expert Car Theft Prevention Tips EZ Car Keyz owner Marco uses 15+ years of automotive locksmith experience and a massive online following to educate drivers across Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Diego Counties on keyless entry relay attacks, key fob security, and vehicle theft deterrents.Marco, owner and operator of EZ Car Keyz, a mobile automotive locksmith serving Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and San Diego County, is leveraging his platform of over 113,000 YouTube subscribers and 62,000 TikTok followers to educate Southern California car owners on how to protect their vehicles from theft.With car thefts continuing to climb across Southern California, Marco has spent more than 15 years on the front lines helping drivers locked out of their vehicles or in need of emergency car key replacements. Now he is taking that hands-on expertise to YouTube and TikTok, producing video content that shows car owners exactly how thieves target modern vehicles with keyless entry systems and what practical steps they can take to stop it."Most people don't realize how easy it is for someone to steal a car with keyless entry," said Marco, NASTF Vehicle Security Professional and California-licensed locksmith. "Relay attacks are one of the biggest threats facing car owners right now. A thief stands near your house with a device that picks up your key fob signal through the wall while a second person near your car receives that signal and opens the door. The whole thing takes about 30 seconds."Through his YouTube channel, EZ Car Keyz, Marco demonstrates real-world automotive locksmith techniques, explains how different vehicle security systems work across dozens of car makes and models, and breaks down the true cost of car key replacement. His straightforward, no-fluff approach to vehicle security education has built a loyal community of over 113,000 YouTube subscribers and 62,000 TikTok followers who turn to him for trusted advice on protecting their cars.Expert Car Theft Prevention Tips From a Certified Automotive LocksmithMarco recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of vehicle theft:Use a Faraday Bag for Key Fobs: Store keyless entry fobs in a signal-blocking pouch when not in use to prevent relay attacks.Never Leave Spare Keys in the Car: Thieves check glove boxes, center consoles, and sun visors first. Keep all spare car keys inside your home.Add a Visible Deterrent: A steering wheel lock is a low-cost, high-visibility tool that makes thieves move on to easier targets.Park Smart: Choose well-lit areas, check that all doors are locked, and avoid leaving valuables visible inside the vehicle.Stay Aware of Your Surroundings: Be cautious of anyone lingering near your vehicle in parking lots, especially near high-end vehicles with push-to-start ignition.About EZ Car KeyzEZ Car Keyz is a mobile automotive locksmith company serving three Southern California markets: Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and San Diego County. Founded and operated by Marco, EZ Car Keyz specializes in emergency car lockouts , car key replacement, smart key programming, transponder key programming, and key fob replacement for all major makes and models. Marco holds NASTF Vehicle Security Professional certification and is licensed by the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS License LCO#6792). With over 1,000 five-star Google reviews and a combined social media following of more than 175,000 across YouTube and TikTok, EZ Car Keyz has become one of the most recognized mobile automotive locksmith brands in Southern California.For more information, visit https://ezkyz.com or call (805) 790-8162 for Ventura and Santa Barbara County or (619) 876-1271 for San Diego County.

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