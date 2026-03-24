Health Systems Accelerate AI Adoption, with 67% Increase in Multi-Solution Deployment

AI Solutions with 2026 adoption and YoY growth rates

New Eliciting Insights data shows widespread deployment alongside measurable returns, with many organizations reporting 2X or greater ROI

GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eliciting Insights today released its second annual AI Adoption Survey, revealing a significant acceleration in how U.S. health systems are deploying artificial intelligence. The study found a 67% year-over-year increase in organizations implementing or planning to implement three or more AI solutions, with 75% of health systems now using or planning to use at least one AI application.The most widely adopted AI solutions remained consistent year over year, led by clinical note-taking and ambient listening:● Clinical note-taking/ambient listening: 68% adoption (62% growth YoY)● AI-based CDI (Clinical Documentation Improvement): 43% adoption (59% growth YoY)● AI coding: 36% adoption (29% growth YoY)● Draft replies to patient texts: 36% adoption (80% growth YoY)“In 2026, health systems are embracing AI to address both workforce constraints and financial pressures," said Trish Rivard, CEO at Eliciting Insights. "Organizations have moved beyond pilots and are now strategically deploying solutions that directly impact provider burnout and the bottom line.”Eliciting Insights also evaluated the return on investment (ROI) of deployed AI solutions. Among organizations able to quantify results, more than half reported at least a 2X return.● AI-based CDI and denial prediction led performance, with approximately 70% achieving 2X+ ROI● AI coding followed, with 66% reaching 2X+ ROI● Ambient listening solutions also delivered strong returns, with 61% achieving 2X+ ROI.Respondents also cited ongoing challenges, including slow implementation timelines, internal governance hurdles, competing priorities, and cost concerns. While some staff hesitation remains, most organizations view AI as a strategic imperative as long as quality and operational efficiency can be retained.The survey was conducted using Eliciting Insights’ proprietary panel of healthcare leaders and included executives from 120 U.S. health systems across a range of sizes and EMR platforms.Download the full findings in this infographic summarizing 2026 adoption trends by solution, health system size, and EMR. To request additional data or analyst commentary, contact market_insights@elicitinginsights.com.About Eliciting InsightsFounded in 2015, Eliciting Insights is a healthcare strategy and go-to-market research firm specializing in HCIT, digital health, and revenue cycle management. Through its proprietary panel of healthcare executives, the firm delivers market intelligence that powers strategic decision-making.Eliciting Insights helps CEOs and investors navigate M&A and portfolio optimization; enables product leaders to build high-revenue, budget-conscious roadmaps; and empowers marketing and sales leaders to deepen their understanding of personas, buyer journeys and group decision-making dynamics. Learn more at www.elicitinginsights.com ###

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