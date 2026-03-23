TraineryHCM™ Earns Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Status, Redefining Integrated Talent Management

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing, and certifying excellence in HCM, awarded the recognition.

TraineryHCM enables organizations to manage talent as a strategic asset rather than through disconnected administrative processes.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM ™, a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) technology solutions, today announced it has been named a SmartchoicePreferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group , a global authority in Human Capital Management research and certification.The recognition highlights TraineryHCM’s ability to address one of today’s most persistent workforce challenges: fragmented HR systems that limit visibility, slow decision-making, and disconnect talent strategies from business outcomes.Brandon Hall Group evaluated TraineryHCM’s platform and confirmed its differentiated approach, bringing performance, learning, and compensation together into a single, continuous workforce lifecycle.“Organizations continue to struggle with fragmented HR systems that limit visibility and strategic decision-making,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “By integrating performance, learning, and compensation, TraineryHCM turns talent management into a strategic engine for sustained organizational performance.”“We are honored to be recognized as a SmartchoicePreferred Solution Provider,” said Mahesh Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of TraineryHCM. “This distinction reinforces our commitment to helping organizations move beyond disconnected HR processes and manage talent as a true strategic asset.”TraineryHCM's modular architecture allows organizations to start with individual modules or deploy a fully integrated suite that links performance management, learning and development, training, coaching, and compensation planning. “The design enables organizations to improve decision-making, reduce system complexity, scale with ease, and create a continuous improvement cycle across the employee lifecycle,” said Kumar.As part of the certification process, Brandon Hall Group analysts conducted in-depth briefings and a comprehensive evaluation of TraineryHCM’s product capabilities, market positioning, and customer value. For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has helped organizations worldwide drive excellence, impacting the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards are widely regarded as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”About TraineryHCM™TraineryHCM™ is an integrated human capital management platform designed to unify performance, learning, and compensation into a single, continuous workforce lifecycle. With enterprise-grade capabilities and modular flexibility, organizations can deploy solutions in phases or as a full suite – without compromising data integrity, security, or scalability. By aligning workforce development and compensation with performance outcomes and business goals, TraineryHCM™ helps organizations reduce system fragmentation and transform talent management into a strategic business capability. To learn more, visit www.traineryhcm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.