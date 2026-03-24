CoPoint AI Acquires Premier Pixel, Bringing Founder Hrithik Bansal Into Its AI Engineering Practice

CoPoint AI acquires Premier Pixel, bringing founder Hrithik Bansal and his experience building AI-powered solutions to CoPoint AI.

CoPoint AI was built around a simple belief: the future of software development will be fundamentally shaped by AI” — John Humphrey

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoPoint AI, an enterprise AI consulting and engineering firm helping organizations leverage AI for outcomes, today announced the acquisition of Premier Pixel, a boutique AI and software development firm founded by Hrithik Bansal. Bansal, a former engineer at Peloton, has led the development of AI-powered applications and automation systems including customer support automation, workflow orchestration, and internal tooling for operational teams for clients across compliance-driven environments, SaaS, and enterprise operations.

Through the acquisition, Bansal and his team will join the CoPoint AI organization, continuing to serve their existing clients while contributing to the broader growth and capabilities of CoPoint AI. The move marks a transition from operating independently to working within a larger AI-focused organization, enabling greater scale, collaboration, and impact.

The acquisition reflects CoPoint AI’s continued investment in building an AI-native organization for the future of software development. As artificial intelligence reshapes how software is designed, built, and deployed, organizations increasingly require teams that combine deep engineering expertise with modern AI development practices.

“This acquisition reflects our belief that the most effective organizations in the AI era will be those that bring together talented teams who know how to build software in an AI-native way,” said Dipesh Patel, Co-Founder and COO of CoPoint AI. “We are excited to welcome Hrithik and the Premier Pixel team to CoPoint AI. By working together, we believe we can deliver even greater value to our clients and help organizations move faster as they adopt AI-driven solutions.”

CoPoint AI believes the combination will benefit clients of both firms by expanding the available expertise across AI engineering, automation, and modern software development. Premier Pixel clients will gain access to CoPoint AI’s broader enterprise AI consulting capabilities, while CoPoint AI clients will benefit from expanded engineering expertise and additional AI-native development capabilities.

“CoPoint AI was built around a simple belief: the future of software development will be fundamentally shaped by AI,” said John Humphrey, Co-Founder and CEO of CoPoint AI. “Bringing Premier Pixel into the organization strengthens our ability to help clients design, build, and scale AI-enabled products and platforms. Hrithik and his team bring exceptional talent and a strong track record of building innovative solutions for their clients.”

“Over the last two years, I’ve been deep in the work. Building AI solutions for clients across healthcare, SaaS, and enterprise operations, often working end-to-end from scoping to shipping in fast-moving environments,” said Hrithik Bansal, Founder of Premier Pixel. “Joining CoPoint AI means I can keep doing that work, but with a larger team and a bigger platform behind it. That’s what this has always been building toward.”

The acquisition further positions CoPoint AI to support enterprises navigating the transition to AI-driven software development, where smaller, highly capable teams leveraging AI tools are increasingly able to deliver powerful solutions faster than traditional development models.

About CoPoint AI

CoPoint AI is an enterprise AI consulting and engineering firm that helps organizations design, build, and deploy AI-enabled software solutions. The company works with enterprises and growth-stage organizations to implement practical AI strategies, automate workflows, and develop modern software products using AI-native development approaches. CoPoint AI focuses on delivering measurable business outcomes by combining strategic AI advisory with hands-on engineering execution.

About Premier Pixel

Premier Pixel is a boutique AI and software development firm founded by Hrithik Bansal. The firm has built AI-powered applications, automation systems, and custom software solutions for clients in compliance-driven operations, SaaS, and enterprise environments — helping organizations move faster by automating high-effort manual processes.

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