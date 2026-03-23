Morocco has it all: unexplored mineral potential, sound investment environment & a first-class infrastructure

3rd Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition, Rabat, Morocco, 06 - 08 October 2026

IMC Morocco 2026, the 3rd edition will take place 06 – 08 October 2026 for the first time in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco’s capital and administrative centre.

RABAT, MOROCCO, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMC 2026, the third edition of the Morocco Mining Conference & Exhibition will take place 06 – 08 October 2026 for the first time in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco’s capital and administrative centre. IMC 2026 will once again be organised by the Federation of Mineral Industry of Morocco (FDIM) and AME Trade Ltd and supported at the highest levels by the Ministry of Energy Transition & Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and AMDIE.Morocco has risen to 15th place globally in the latest Investment Attractiveness Index for the mining sector, according to the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The North African kingdom’s ascent marks a significant milestone in its strategy to diversify its economy and position itself as a critical hub for global mineral supply chains.Morocco has a range of assets, not only in terms of resources and reserves, but also in terms of regulations, institutions, and sustainability to produce electro molecules, minerals, metals, and competitive low-carbon and zero-carbon products. The Kingdom also enjoys an exceptional geographical position between Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Basin, and the rest of the world, and constitutes a meeting place for the major geopolitical blocs that today influence major technological, environmental, and societal choices. In a move reflecting Morocco’s ambition to position itself as a regional mining powerhouse, the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, has released a public tender for the exploration of precious and strategic minerals across the kingdom’s eastern provinces. This covers approximately 13,000 square kilometres in the Tafilalet and Figuig mining basin.IMC 2025 was a historic event for the future of the African Mining Sector where the Marrakech Declaration was adopted, the declaration commits the sector to robust environmental safeguards, social responsibility and improved governance standards, principles designed to attract global capital increasingly focused on ESG-compliant “green mining.” Hon. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco stated during the Opening Ceremony “This declaration is not Moroccan. It is African. And I know that each of us will remember this moment in Marrakech, wherever we may find ourselves in one year, in five years, or in ten. It belongs to every African nation and marks the Africa’s entry into a new era, one in which we define our own rules and determine the value of our own resources.”IMC 2026 will build on the success of the 2025 edition which featured over 650 delegates emanating from over 40 countries including high level delegations from Africa’s major mining producing countries. Over 100 exhibitors joined the IMC Trade exhibition encompassing the full spectrum of the mining supply chain. Lead sponsors of the event included mining powerhouses such as: OCP, Managem, Aya Gold and Silver, CMT and Morocco Strategic Minerals.Morocco possesses a diverse mineral offering: regular production of varied mineral substances including phosphates, lead, zinc, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, fluorine and barite. In addition to this the Kingdom has three quarters of the planet’s known phosphate reserves & the world’s top exporter of crude phosphates. Ambitious plans to double 2020 revenue from non-phosphate mining to greater than $1.7 billion by 2030 is coming to fruition, this is coupled with a green strategy for responsible & sustainable mining in agreement with the European Union. Morocco has a long-term vision to supply emerging gigafactories in Kenitra and Tangier with domestically sourced critical minerals, integrating mining with downstream battery and clean energy manufacturing, thereby strengthening Morocco’s leverage in global supply chains. Morocco is the world’s ninth largest producer of cobalt with a production of 2,000tn a year. Morocco aims to exploit its cobalt reserves as part of the supply chain for rechargeable batteries. The country has launched a national digital mining registry; a reform aimed at streamlining licensing procedures and reducing bureaucratic obstacles. This will make the Kingdom’s mining sector more attractive to major international investors wary of regulatory riskVisit: https://imc-morocco.com/ for more informationAbout AMETRADE LtdFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more.For Media inquiries and media accreditation, please contact:marketing@ametrade.org

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