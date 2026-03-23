BCI Troop A East/Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4002522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: BCI Troop A East

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/20/26 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Jonathan Ayala

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/20/26, the Vermont State Police learned that Jonathan Ayala had an extraditable arrest warrant out of the state of Connecticut for a parole violation. Ayala was currently lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and due to be released on 3/20/26. Ayala was cited in court for 3/23/26 at 1230 hours, bail was set at $25.000 and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/23/26 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL:$25,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks