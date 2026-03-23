BCI Troop A East/Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: BCI Troop A East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/20/26 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Jonathan Ayala
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/20/26, the Vermont State Police learned that Jonathan Ayala had an extraditable arrest warrant out of the state of Connecticut for a parole violation. Ayala was currently lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and due to be released on 3/20/26. Ayala was cited in court for 3/23/26 at 1230 hours, bail was set at $25.000 and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/23/26 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL:$25,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
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