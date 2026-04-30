Correction - Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash
Correction: The suspect in this matter is Christopher Seagroves. His first name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this release and has been updated below.
Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A2001228
TROOPER: Sgt. Andrew Underwood
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: About 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, 2026
LOCATION: Interstate 89 northbound at exit 20
VIOLATIONS:
- Aggravated assault.
- Gross negligent operation.
- Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting.
- Driving with a suspended license.
ACCUSED: Christopher Seagroves
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
VICTIM: Brian Hathaway
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
After a thorough investigation, the Vermont State Police identified the operator of the dark-colored Audi SUV as Christopher Seagroves, 35, of Fletcher. On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, VSP issued Seagroves a citation through his attorney on charges of aggravated assault, gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting, and driving with a suspended license.
Seagroves is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8 a.m. June 8, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior in St. Albans.
The Vermont State Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information regarding this incident. That information led to the identification and charging of Seagroves.
No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Seagroves’ arraignment.
***Initial news release, 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026***
On February 23, 2026, at 1630 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a road rage incident on Interstate 89 northbound on the exit 20 offramp, where a vehicle was side swiped and forced off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle that was struck, Brian Hathaway, age 40 of Fairfax, suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was heavily damaged. The suspect vehicle was possibly a dark colored Audi SUV with a roof rack, as seen in the attached picture and dash camera video. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash traveling east on Highgate Road toward the Swanton/Highgate area.
Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle in question please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
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