VSP BCI Troop A West / Armed robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A2001836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West - Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12:15 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley by Stewart’s Shops, 424 Main St., Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Armed robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Jolley by Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Main Street in Enosburgh.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when a masked man entered the store, displayed a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot heading south from the store. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, winter hat, ski mask, gloves and sunglasses. Photos of the suspect are attached to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips also can be provided anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

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