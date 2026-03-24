Crypto Trading Volume Collapse: March on Track for Worst Month Since 2020 - TechGaged Research

Total Monthly Crypto Exchange Trading Volume (March 2020–2026)

Crypto trading volume plunges 58% YoY to $652B in March, putting the market on track for its weakest month since 2020.

The sharp drop in trading activity signals a clear shift in market sentiment, as macro uncertainty and weaker retail participation continue to weigh on crypto markets.” — Jastra Kranjec

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Market Heads for Its Weakest March Since 2020After ending 2025 with an average monthly trading volume of $1.71 trillion, the second-highest level ever recorded, crypto exchanges started 2026 with much weaker activity. The first two months saw trading volume halved compared to the same period a year ago, and the trend only got worse in March.According to data presented by TechGaged.com , crypto exchanges processed $652 billion in transactions as of March 22, 58% less than in the same month a year ago.The Lowest Monthly Trading Volume Since October 2023March has always been an unpredictable month for the crypto market, bringing either sharp corrections or strong rebounds, and this year was no exception. Although crypto exchange trading volume dipped sharply after the Q4 2025 market correction, it remained relatively stable between December and February, fluctuating between $1.1 trillion and $1.2 trillion. But that changed in March, with trading volumes hitting a multi-year low as cooling prices and fading retail interest, amid macroeconomic concerns, pushed traders to the sidelines.Notably, crypto exchanges have seen $652 billion in crypto trades since the start of the month, 42% down from February and 58% less than in March 2025. So far, March has recorded steeper declines than the first two months of the year, when trading volumes dropped by 51% and 39% year-over-year, respectively.Moreover, unless trading activity picks up in the final week, the crypto market is heading toward its weakest March since 2020, and its lowest monthly trading figure since October 2023.At the current pace, with roughly $650 billion in trading volume over the first 22 days, or about $29.5 billion per day, crypto exchanges are on track to hit between $900 billion and $920 billion by the end of the month. While slightly exceeding $920 billion is possible, reaching a mark of over $1 trillion, where crypto trading volume has been for the past 17 months, would require the average daily trading volume to increase by at least 35% in the next nine days.Q1 Trading Volume to Hit $3.2 Trillion, Nearly 20% Below Early 2022 LevelsThe aftermath of the major crypto trading slowdown seen over the past three months will definitely place Q1 2026 among the worst quarters in the recent crypto market’s history. With a highly likely $920 billion in March spot trading volume, the Q1 total will climb to around $3.2 trillion. While still a sizable figure, this is 45% lower compared to the first three months of 2025, showing just how sharp the cooldown in crypto trading activity is.Moreover, with around $3.2 trillion in crypto trading volume during the first three months of the year, crypto exchanges will remain nearly 20% below early 2022 levels. That year, Q1 brought close to $4 trillion in trading volume before the crypto winter kicked off. This suggests the crypto market is already weaker than it was four years ago, making the recovery harder if the current slowdown continues.According to TechGaged Research Analyst Jastra Kranjec:“The sharp decline in trading volume reflects a clear shift in market dynamics. After an extended period of elevated activity, we’re now seeing a combination of cooling prices, reduced retail participation, and macroeconomic uncertainty pushing traders to the sidelines. Unless momentum returns quickly, this could mark one of the weakest quarterly performances in recent crypto market history.”The full story and statistics can be found here: https://techgaged.com/crypto-market-heads-for-its-weakest-march-since-2020/

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