Security Pattern Spins Out ARIANNA as New Cybersecurity Company, Appoints CEO and CTO

Spinning out ARIANNA allows us to fully dedicate our efforts to solving one of the most pressing challenges in product cybersecurity,” — Jan Jager, CEO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Pattern today announced the spin-out of ARIANNA as an independent cybersecurity company, alongside the appointment of its leadership team. The announcement will be formally presented during the EU Cyber Act Conference in Brussels.Jan Jager has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Massimo Ratti has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO), marking the launch of ARIANNA as a standalone company focused on vulnerability management for connected products and embedded systems.The spin-out reflects a clear shift in the cybersecurity landscape, where manufacturers face increasing regulatory pressure under the EU Cyber Resilience Act ( CRA ) to manage vulnerabilities across the entire product lifecycle.“Spinning out ARIANNA allows us to fully dedicate our efforts to solving one of the most pressing challenges in product cybersecurity,” said Jan Jager, CEO of ARIANNA. “Organizations need continuous control over vulnerabilities in both software and hardware. ARIANNA is purpose-built to meet that need.”“Product security requires a fundamentally different approach than traditional IT security,” said Massimo Ratti, CTO of ARIANNA. “With ARIANNA, we provide a platform that unifies SBOM , HBOM, and vulnerability monitoring into a single, scalable solution.”Originally developed within Security Pattern, ARIANNA has already gained traction among customers in industries such as industrial systems, IoT, and high-tech manufacturing. The decision to establish ARIANNA as an independent company enables a sharper focus on product development, partnerships, and international growth.ARIANNA delivers:- End-to-end management of SBOMs and HBOMs- Integration of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) data- Continuous vulnerability monitoring across the product lifecycle- Support for compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act and related regulationsThe official launch at the EU Cyber Act Conference marks ARIANNA’s entry into the market as an independent company, with further expansion planned throughout 2026.About ARIANNAARIANNA is a cybersecurity company focused on vulnerability management for embedded systems and connected products, enabling continuous visibility and control across the product lifecycle.About Security PatternSecurity Pattern is a cybersecurity company specializing in product security and regulatory compliance for complex systems.Media ContactPress ContactJan JagerCEO, ARIANNAhello@ariannateam.ai+31642142046Website: https://ariannateam.ai

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